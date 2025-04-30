New Voge Ds625x Hits The Roads And Trails At £5,999

More power, more performance, and more possibilities from the dual sport machine.

The new Voge DS625X sets a new standard for true dual sport bikes at incredible value and is available now in official UK motorcycle dealers for £5,999.

Adding to the popular A2 licence Voge DS525X launched in 2023, the new machine boasts a high specification and improves over its stablemate in terms of engine and chassis performance. The result is a more capable platform for riders to create even bigger adventures with.

The third incarnation of Voge’s parallel twin engine – the KEL600 – meets the demands of Euro 5+ emissions standards and gains an additional 87cc to help increase power by over 34% and torque by 28%. The move from a 180 to a 270 degree firing order also improves acceleration with the added benefit of an all-new sound from the engine.

Reducing warm-up times and cutting emissions, along with increasing fuel efficiency comes courtesy of a new oil-water exchanger. An improved slipper clutch offers bigger friction plates, a softer action at the lever and a reduction in real wheel chatter during rapid downshifts.

Changes to the double cradle steel chassis focused on improving the riding position and ride quality. Wider footrests offer increased grip and are moved further forward by 55mm to provide better riding comfort. For comfort and capability in all riding terrains, new fully-adjustable KYB suspension front and back benefit from revised damping characteristics and increased suspension travel, raising the ground clearance by 20mm to 220mm with a seat height up from 810mm to 835mm.

A revised rear shock adds an external reservoir, with additional oil capacity helping to provide more consistent damping quality in hotter conditions and when tackling demanding terrain. At each end of the suspension units are tubeless, aluminium wheels with a classic, inclining spoked structure for high resistance against strong impacts and ease of maintenance. These are fitted with Metzeler Tourance tyres that, together with an integrated tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), provides confidence and control.

From a technology side, the Voge DS625X boasts a full suite of rider aids, including ECO and Sport ride modes. The ABS and traction control are switchable and all the functions are actuated by new illuminated mode switches, making them more visible at night for easier operation. The DS625X also comes fitted with a 1080p resolution, forward facing camera. This can record rides when a memory card is inserted and can work with the Voge smartphone app to capture still images as well.

From a practical point of view, the Voge DS625X comes showroom ready with a host of convenient features. To protect the dual sport machine are engine bars, sump guard, radiator guard, and han

d protectors. Also fitted as standard is a centre stand, span adjustable levers, and a height adjustable screen requiring no tools.

Full LED lights are backed up by fog lamps along with daytime running lights (DRL) for maximum visibility to other road users. A colour TFT screen allows easy viewing of a comprehensive range of bike information, including engine revs, gear, speed, ambient temp, engine temp, fuel consumption, fuel range. Either side of the cockpit is a 12v charger on the left and a USB on the right.

For those bigger adventures, the top and side case racks are further reinforced to increase loading capacity and work seamlessly with the new official accessory three-piece aluminium luggage which is available for just £699.