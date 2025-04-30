Rare 1975 Laverda 3C/E 1000 goes to Auction with The Cool Classics

The Cool Classics is thrilled to announce the online auction of a truly exceptional 1975 Laverda 3C/E 1000 with only 17,000 miles on the odometer since new.

One of the fastest road going bikes available in England in 1975, the 3C achieved over 130mph in testing making it the two wheeled choice for fast riders in the mid-seventies. This highly original example represents a rare opportunity for discerning collectors to secure one of the few Laverda triples produced and one of less than ten believed to be in existence in the UK.

Key Features and Highlights:

Laverda Rosso Finish: Recently repainted to perfection in its original, iconic Italian red—faithfully restoring the bike's factory-fresh looks.

Matching Numbers: Both engine and frame numbers are original and authentic, certified by a Slater Brothers certificate, confirming this bike as a true UK-spec Laverda 3C/E 1000 modified by Richard and Roger Slater.

Slater Brothers Upgrades: Featuring 4C high-lift cams, high comp pistons and bigger bores, as well as a free-flowing uprated exhaust system fitted by the legendary Slater Brothers, renowned for unlocking the 3CE's full performance potential to create the Jota.

Original Factory Parts:
Borrani Wire Wheels: Lightweight aluminium rims as fitted from new.
Brembo Twin Nipple Calipers: Top-spec period brakes offering powerful, progressive stopping power.
Adjustable Brevettato Handlebars: Rare and highly desirable factory-correct adjustable bars.
CEV Indicators and Voxbell Horns: Preserving the correct 1970s Italian detailing.
Ceriani Suspension: Premium forks and rear suspension setup from Italy's finest period manufacturer.
ND Switch Gear and Original Fuel Taps: Maintaining its authentic, untouched character.

:

This particular 3C/E 1000 is not only visually stunning but also mechanically superb, blending classic Italian craftsmanship with exhilarating riding dynamics. With its iconic triple-cylinder, air-cooled 981cc engine, robust five-speed gearbox and nostalgic soundtrack, the 3C was Laverda’s bold statement in an era dominated by British and Japanese marques.

An Unmissable Opportunity for Collectors:

Period-Correct: A museum-worthy example, ready to be ridden or displayed.

Highly Sought-After: Early Laverda triples are among the most coveted classic motorcycles on the market.

: Early Laverda triples are among the most coveted classic motorcycles on the market. Rare UK-Spec Certification: Provenance and originality make this bike a blue-chip investment.

Francis Robertson-Marriott, The Cool Classics Sales and Marketing Director said: “Laverda is a forgotten brand that many passionate petrolheads like us have been waiting to be revived. For now, we are delighted to bring to market this time-capsule 1975 Laverda 3C/E 1000, which virtually started the superbike game in the 1970s. Examples like this — with impeccable provenance, matching numbers, and correct period details — are incredibly hard to find.”

Auction Details: