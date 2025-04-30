Vanucci expands motorcycle boot range dedicated to female riders

Louis Moto’s flagship exclusive brand, Vanucci, has introduced three new motorcycle boots in the UK with female riders in mind – the RV6 Performance sports boots, VUB-3 Lady urban boots and the unisex VAB-8 Sympatex touring boots.

The new additions underline Vanucci’s commitment to combining safety, comfort, and style for all motorcyclists, and are available in the UK now exclusively online at Louis Moto – Europe’s number one motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

RV6 Performance – Precision for fast road and track riding

Engineered for sporty riding, the RV6 Performance boots feature a race-tested microfibre construction, enhancing protection, durability and ease of maintenance. The breathable polyester lining promotes optimal foot climate, while the sturdy rubber racing sole offers superior grip in all conditions.

Key safety features include plastic reinforcements on the shin, heel, calf, and ankle for increased protection in key impact areas, as well as replaceable toe sliders.Designed specifically for women’s feet, the RV6 Performance boots provide a tailored fit improving comfort during road riding and track sessions, with fastening via a secure outer zip and ratchet system. Available now and priced at £214.00*.

VUB-3 Lady – Urban elegance

For riders seeking a blend of urban style and functionality, the VUB-3 Lady motorcycle boots offer a sleek design suitable for both riding and casual wear. Constructed with durable microfibre material, a sturdy rubber sole for optimal grip on and off the bike, as well as reinforced ankle protection, the VUB-3 boots provide essential protection without compromising on aesthetics.

The simple lace-up style and a comfort textile lining make the VUB-3 urban motorcycle boots easy to live with daily, and offer thoughtful touches including heel reflectors for increased visibility while riding in low-light conditions.

The VUB-3 boots cater to the modern urban rider’s lifestyle, seamlessly transitioning from excellent performance as motorcycle boots and blending into everyday activities off the bike. Available now and priced at £111.00*.

VAB-8 Sympatex – Touring versatility

Perfect for riders who enjoy touring and all-year-round riding, the unisex VAB-8 Sympatex feature full-grain, hydrophobic cowhide leather ensuring durability and comfort in all conditions.

Combined with the Sympatex climate membrane, the VAB-8 boast waterproof, windproof, and breathable performance. Featuring a purpose-made sole by Michelin designed for enhanced longevity, grip and comfort in all conditions.

Comfort features include an Ortholite-X40 insole, gear lever reinforcement, and a heel reflector for enhanced visibility, with IPA certified ankle protectors and a textile-reinforced toe area for added safety. Available now and priced at £205.00*.

For UK motorcyclists shopping online with Louis Moto and its exclusive brands, including Vanucci, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered. This means riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.00.

*All prices correct as of the date of this post.