Introducing the all-new BMW R 1300 RT

The new BMW R 1300 RT: Wider range from comfortable tourer to dynamic country road motorcycle. Dynamic design language with optimised wind and weather protection.

The new BMW R 1300 RT follows in the footsteps of its highly successful predecessor. It continues to build on the proven qualities of the BMW RT, such as touring capability and riding comfort – alone, as a pair or with plenty of luggage.

At the same time, the new R 1300 RT has broadened its usage profile by making its dynamic systems even more prominent. Sporty optional equipment such as the sport brake, the enhanced Shift Assistant Pro and the newly developed DCA electronic suspension allow an even more active and dynamic riding style. The range of optional extras is complemented by the Automated Shift Assistant ASA, which can be ridden in a sporty and dynamic manual mode, but also allows comfortable riding in automatic mode. All this, combined with a more dynamic and visually lighter design, promises to continue the success story of the BMW RT.

The wind and weather protection concept of the new R 1300 RT includes adjustable side trim that is homogeneously integrated into the design. This makes it possible to provide the rider with an adequate supply of fresh air at all times, even in challenging conditions such as city traffic or high outside temperatures on country roads, and to offer highly effective protection from the wind and weather at low temperatures when riding on the highway or motorway.

In addition to the basic version in Alpine White 3 uni colour, the new BMW R 1300 RT is available in the Triple Black model variant in Blackstorm metallic, the emphatically dynamic Impulse model variant in Racing Blue metallic and the particularly elegant model variant Option 719 Camargue in Blue Ridge Mountain metallic.

Perfect ergonomics and equipment for comfortable and dynamic travelling and touring.

The BMW R 1300 RT’s design, engine and chassis are not the only aspects of the BMW touring icon that reflect the BMW Motorrad development team’s ambition to expand the range of possible uses of the new BMW R 1300 RT and make it even more dynamic. Equal importance was also placed on ergonomics, with a focus on creating a more active riding position.

Accordingly, the ergonomic triangle formed by handlebars, footrests and seat on the new R 1300 RT have been designed to position the rider noticeably further forward. This results in improved feedback from the front section and therefore even greater controllability during dynamic riding. At the same time, the more active seating position still allows for relaxed touring and cruising, even with a passenger. The height and angle of the rider’s seat can be adjusted to fine-tune the riding position. Passenger comfort has also been significantly improved. The new cases now offer more space for the passenger’s lower legs without compromising the volume of the cases. The passenger seat has also been lengthened. There is now more space to change your seating position from time to time on longer trips.

A choice of different seat heights for optimum riding comfort and a new luggage system with electric cases and topcase. Additional variable-volume case system for optimum customisation.

As usual, BMW Motorrad’s engineers have paid particular attention to easy access and a low seat height. For this reason, the development of the new R 1300 RT placed particular focus on achieving a seat height of only 780 mm. The inner leg curve is also significantly smaller than on the previous model. In addition to the standard seat, other seats are available as individual items of optional equipment ex works.

The new BMW R 1300 RT is equipped as standard with cases (27 litres each) for touring and holiday trips. Further highlights of the new R 1300 RT are the Vario cases, available ex works for the first time as an optional equipment for a BMW RT. The variable luggage system allows the volume to be adjusted from 27 to 33 litres to suit the width of the motorcycle. Both cases are electrified and can be unlocked using the central locking system. They also both feature interior lighting, and the left-hand case includes a USB-C charging port. The two topcases with a capacity of 39 and 54 litres respectively offer additional storage space. The large 54-litre luggage compartment is also electric. A special feature is the heated backrest for the passenger.

Rugged boxer engine with top figures for power output and torque along with optimised running smoothness and efficiency. The boxer engine in the new BMW R 1300 RT has a capacity of exactly 1,300 cc while the ratio between bore and stroke is 106.5 to 73 mm (predecessor: 102.5 to 76 mm). This increase in capacity derives from an enlarged cylinder bore and a new crankshaft with reduced stroke. It has an output of 107 kW (145 hp) (predecessor: 100 kW (136 hp), still at 7,750 rpm, and develops a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6 ,00 rpm (predecessor: 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm), making it by far the most powerful serial production BMW boxer engine to date. Its maximum engine speed is 9,000 rpm.

Three riding modes are included as standard, allowing the bike to adapt ideally to any road conditions. Riding Modes Pro with the additional modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”, along with riding mode pre-selection as optional equipment ex works. Engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

In standard trim, the new R 1300 RT has three riding modes for adaptation to individual rider preferences. The “Rain” and “Road” riding modes allow riding characteristics to be adapted to most road conditions. The “Eco” riding mode also makes it possible to use the innovative BMW ShiftCam technology primarily in such a way that the maximum range can be achieved with a single tank of fuel. On request the new R 1300 RT can also be fitted with the optional equipment item “Riding Modes Pro” ex works: among other things, this comprises the additional riding modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”. With the riding mode pre-selection the rider can use the riding mode button to make an individual selection. In this way, a preferred and easily manageable number of riding modes can be configured and selected while riding.

Engine drag torque control (MSR) is on board even in standard trim. This can be used to safely avoid unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or downshifting due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel. In these cases, the engine drag control instantly opens the throttle valves to such an extent that drag torque is equalised and the motorcycle stabilises.

Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) with fully automated clutch operation and manual or automated shifting for an enhanced motorcycling experience as optional equipment.

With the Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), BMW Motorrad offers an innovative technical solution to make motorcycling easier and more comfortable. True to the motto “Simplify your Ride”, automated clutch operation and gear changes puts the riding experience even more front and centre – without sacrificing the dynamics of the shifting process.

Completely newly developed chassis with sheet metal main frame made of steel and aluminium rear frame.

The chassis of the new BMW R 1300 RT has been completely redesigned. The centrepiece is the new sheet metal main frame made of steel, which in addition to a significant optimisation of the installation space for even more compact packaging also offers higher levels of stiffness than the predecessor model. In the course of the redesign, the rear frame was also completely reconceived. In place of the previous tubular steel construction, the new R 1300 RT now has an aluminium lattice tube rear frame.

In combination with a drive unit that is now much more compact, the new design of the chassis achieved a significant concentration of mass towards the overall centre of gravity, which is reflected in noticeable handling benefits. At the same time, the new R 1300 RT is even more precise and stable when braking, requires noticeably less effort to ride, and offers an even more satisfyingly precise response of the suspension elements.

The best of both worlds: EVO Telelever front wheel guide with flex element and new EVO Paralever rear wheel guide for even greater steering precision and ride stability. New wheels more than 1.4 kg lighter.

The front wheel guide in the new R 1300 RT follows the Telelever principle introduced by BMW Motorrad 30 years ago – but in an innovative, newly designed form that combines the best of both worlds.

With the Evo Telelever, BMW Motorrad now combines the strengths of the two previously used Telelever variants in the new BMW R 1300 RT. Clamped tightly to the fork tubes – as previously in the sporty design – the upper fork construction (as in the GS) incorporates a handlebar decoupling system that prevents any detrimental tilting movement and only transmits steering forces.

The rear wheel guide of the new R 1300 RT has also been redesigned. The hallmark of the Evo Paralever is a significantly stiffer connection via the suspension in the frame and a continuous swinging arm quick-release axle.

The new R 1300 RT features new 17-inch aluminium cast wheels with hollow-spoke design. All in all they weigh in at more than 1.4 kg less than the existing wheels.

New electronic suspension Dynamic Chassis Adaption (DCA) for two rider-selectable riding positions for maximum spread between ride comfort and dynamic handling as well as with dynamic adjustment of damping, spring rate and load equalisation as optional equipment ex works.

Even the standard Dynamic ESA electronic chassis offers a high level of riding safety and riding enjoyment on a wide variety of road surfaces thanks to dynamic adjustment of the damping and load- dependent adjustment of the rear spring preload.

The electronic Dynamic Chassis Adaption (DCA) now goes one step further and, in addition to the familiar Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) options – such as dynamic adjustment of damping, spring rate and load equalisation – offers two rider- selectable riding positions via the riding modes for maximum spread between ride comfort and dynamic handling. This makes for an even more thrilling riding experience in all conditions.

DCA has been developed with equal emphasis on dynamic performance and comfort. The new semi-active chassis offers two different riding positions. One riding position has a flat steering head angle and therefore a chassis geometry designed to maximise riding stability and smoothness. The second riding position features firmer damping tuning, a higher spring rate and a higher ride height. Raising the rear end more than the front results in a steeper steering head angle and reduced castor, making the motorcycle easier to steer and handle. DCA makes these two different chassis geometries possible and combines them with the riding modes.

A high-performance braking system in conjunction with Integral ABS Pro comes as standard. Sport brake as optional equipment ex works.

The R 1300 RT comes as standard with a twin disc brake featuring two radially mounted four-piston fixed callipers at the front and a single disc brake with two-piston floating calliper at the rear in conjunction with BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro. The new BMW R 1300 RT can be fitted with the sport brake system as optional equipment ex works. In addition to a sportier look with titanium-coloured brake callipers, it offers a slight increase in braking performance.

New full LED headlights and state-of-the-art LED light units feature all round. Headlight Pro with adaptive headlight and pitch compensation as well as adaptive light modes with intelligent adjustment of the alignment and intensity of the low beam to different riding situations are available as optional equipment ex works.

For decades now, BMW Motorrad has been regarded as a frontrunner when it comes to safety in connection with motorcycling. Accordingly, the new R 1300 RT comes with state- of-the-art LED light units all around as standard. The new full LED headlamp which illuminates the road with unrivalled brightness and clarity, underlines the prestige of the new R 1300 RT. The light unit consists of an LED module with multiple LEDs for low beam and high beam. The daytime running light or position light icon (depending on the market), which is positioned to the left and right of the headlamp, provides a distinctive look.

Headlight Pro goes one step further available as optional equipment ex works. In addition to the adaptive headlight, the headlamp of the new R 1300 RT also features pitch compensation – for example when accelerating and decelerating as well as for levelling the riding position in DCA. Headlight Pro features a servomotor that automatically and actively adjusts the position of the cut-off line to keep the vertical inclination within the optimum range when the load or load status changes.

Headlight Pro can be further enhanced with the optional “Adaptive Light Modes” (depending on market), which offer lighting technology that intelligently adapts the direction and intensity of the low beam to different riding situations. The Adaptive Lighting Modes provide optimum lighting conditions for night-time riding with speed-dependent road illumination. Lighting is provided in several stages: for low, medium and high speeds. Intelligent adaptation to speed and riding conditions increases safety and helps to guide the rider.

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning (SWW) and Rear End Collision Warning (RECW) for convenient and safe motorcycling as optional equipment ex works.

The new R 1300 RT is already equipped with Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) with braking function as standard. The Riding Assistant offers many more functions as an optional extra ex works. It consists of Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning (SWW) and Rear End Collision Warning (RECW).

10.25-inch TFT colour display with map navigation, a wide range of functions and new Connectivity Hub for controlling accessories as well as actively ventilated smartphone charging compartment with USB-C charging port as standard.

The R 1300 RT comes fitted as standard with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and newly developed Connectivity Hub. With maximum connectivity, excellent readability, clear menu navigation and a highly integrated operating concept, the new R 1300 RT maintains its leading position among production motorcycles.

The “tiles” shown can be used to select the “My Motorcycle”, “Radio”, “Navigation”, “Media”, “Phone” and “Settings” menus. A new feature is the Connectivity Hub “tile” for connecting current and future accessories such as smart glasses, heated vests and lightweight jackets. This simplifies the operation of the accessories.

The new R 1300 RT comes as standard with an actively ventilated smartphone charging compartment located within the rider’s reach. It is even easier to open than its predecessor and can accommodate much larger smartphones. The smartphone battery is charged via a USB-C interface. The lid also has a clip that can be used for a debit card or banknotes.

Audio System and Audio Pro available as optional extras ex- works for outstanding sound.

With the Audio System, the new R 1300 RT offers an even more intense sound experience. It features a high level of integration with the vehicle’s electrical system. The menu control, setting options and unique display concept make the audio experience perfect in terms of interaction as well. In addition to the loudspeakers, a connected communication system can also be used for playback.

Audio Pro offers an even more impressive sound experience. Ordered as optional equipment to the audio system, it features higher quality loudspeakers with separate tweeter/midrange and woofer control for extra powerful, crystal-clear sound. A choice of sound profiles and dynamic volume control ensure optimum listening pleasure in every riding situation. Audio Pro is also a visual highlight. A silver perforated grille without fleece provides a clear view of the speakers with their gold dust protection dome.

Optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories for the new BMW R 1300 RT.

An extensive programme of optional equipment and optional accessories is available for further customisation of the new BMW R 1300 RT.

The highlights of the new BMW R 1300 RT:

Lightweight, dynamic design.

Optimised ergonomics and accessibility for dynamic riding and

confident touring.

confident touring. Wind and weather protection concept with side trim integrated

into the design.

into the design. High windshield available as optional equipment ex works.

Four model variants: Basic variant, Triple Black, Impulse and

Option 719 Camargue.

Option 719 Camargue. 2-cylinder boxer engine with 107 kW (145 hp) at 7,750 rpm

and 149 Nm at 6,500 pm.

and 149 Nm at 6,500 pm. A range of seat variants ensures an optimum seat height, while

a newly developed luggage system with electrified cases, topcase and Vario cases makes the bike ideal for comfortable touring and travelling.

a newly developed luggage system with electrified cases, topcase and Vario cases makes the bike ideal for comfortable touring and travelling. Three riding modes are included as standard, allowing the bike to adapt ideally to any road conditions.

Riding Modes Pro with the additional modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”, along with riding mode pre-selection as optional equipment ex works.

Engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) with fully automated clutch

operation and manual or automated shifting for an enhanced motorcycling experience as optional equipment.

operation and manual or automated shifting for an enhanced motorcycling experience as optional equipment. Completely newly developed chassis with sheet metal main frame made of steel and aluminium tube lattice rear frame.

EVO Telelever with flex element and EVO Paralever rear wheel guide for even greater steering precision and ride stability.

Dynamic ESA electronic suspension as standard.

New electronic suspension Dynamic Chassis Adaption (DCA)

for two different riding positions for maximum spread between ride comfort and dynamic handling as well as with dynamic adjustment of damping, spring rate and load equalisation as optional equipment ex works.

for two different riding positions for maximum spread between ride comfort and dynamic handling as well as with dynamic adjustment of damping, spring rate and load equalisation as optional equipment ex works. New wheels more than 1.4 kg lighter.

High-performance brake system in conjunction with

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking, even when leaning

into corners.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking, even when leaning into corners. New full LED headlamp as standard. Headlight Pro with

adaptive headlight as optional equipment ex works.

adaptive headlight as optional equipment ex works. Adaptive Light Modes for Headlight Pro headlamp as optional

equipment ex works.

equipment ex works. Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front

Collision Warning (FCW), Rear End Collision Warning (RECW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW) for convenient and safe motorcycling as optional equipment ex works.

Collision Warning (FCW), Rear End Collision Warning (RECW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW) for convenient and safe motorcycling as optional equipment ex works. Audio Pro as optional equipment ex works.

Comfort Passenger Package as optional equipment ex works.

Optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

Prices:

UK

R 1300 RT – £18,900

R 1300 RT LE – £21,325

R 1300 RT LE ASA – £22,100

Ireland

R 1300 RT – € 24,300

R 1300 RT LE – € 27,070

R 1300 RT LE ASA – € 27,935

Market launch is June 2025

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk