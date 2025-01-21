Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 Enduro R and KTM 390 Enduro R

For 2025, the iconic KTM 690 ENDURO R is joined by a brace of smaller models, proudly wearing the ENDURO R nameplate.

Tough, reliable and true to their ENDURO R moniker, the 2025 KTM 125 ENDURO R and KTM 390 ENDURO R thrive in the dirt but are just as at home in urban landscapes as they are on the mountain trails.

The 2025 KTM 390 ENDURO R and KTM 125 ENDURO R enter a new segment of the market. With long travel suspension, 21- and 18-inch spoked wheels, a new minimal TFT dashboard and ABS that can be completely deactivated, they provide real-world dual-sport capability whilst setting the benchmark in the segment.

The new 2025 KTM 125 ENDURO R and KTM 390 ENDURO R will start to land in Authorised KTM Dealers from March 2025. UK pricing below.

KTM 125 ENDURO R – £4,899

KTM 390 ENDURO R – £5,699

For more information, visit KTM.com.

