Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 Enduro R and KTM 390 Enduro R

Industry NewsManufacturersKTM
Introducing The 2025 Ktm 125 Enduro R And Ktm 390 Enduro RFor 2025, the iconic KTM 690 ENDURO R is joined by a brace of smaller models, proudly wearing the ENDURO R nameplate.

Tough, reliable and true to their ENDURO R moniker, the 2025 KTM 125 ENDURO R and KTM 390 ENDURO R thrive in the dirt but are just as at home in urban landscapes as they are on the mountain trails.

The 2025 KTM 390 ENDURO R and KTM 125 ENDURO R enter a new segment of the market. With long travel suspension, 21- and 18-inch spoked wheels, a new minimal TFT dashboard and ABS that can be completely deactivated, they provide real-world dual-sport capability whilst setting the benchmark in the segment.

The new 2025 KTM 125 ENDURO R and KTM 390 ENDURO R will start to land in Authorised KTM Dealers from March 2025. UK pricing below.

KTM 125 ENDURO R – £4,899
KTM 390 ENDURO R – £5,699

For more information, visit KTM.com.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

 

Beat the chill with the Richa Inferno V12 Heated Gloves
BMW Motorrad presents the new R 18 models

BMW Motorrad presents the new R 18 models

