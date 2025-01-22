Carbon comes to GIVI helmets

The 70.1 VECTOR, a specific off-road helmet, is the transalpine brand’s first model made of this material.

The new 70.1 VECTOR marks a before and after in the history of GIVI, as, for the first time, it introduces carbon fibre to its helmets, a material that will be present in many other models throughout the year 2025. With this new helmet, the transalpine firm redefines the standards of safety, lightness and style for lovers of off-road disciplines. Plus, there are also more affordable options in fibreglass such as the 70.1 LOGIC.

GIVI, the Italian brand renowned for more than four decades for innovation in the design of equipment for motorcyclists, has launched its first full-face carbon fibre helmet: the 70.1 VECTOR. This model, conceived for off-road disciplines, is the first step in a new direction for the brand, which is committed to high-performance materials to accompany the most demanding users. Designed in collaboration with Davide Soreca, a professional enduro rider, who this year took first place in the European Championship in the E1 category, the 70.1 VECTOR combines cutting-edge technology and the bold character of the ‘Champion’s Choice’.

70.1 VECTOR: carbon at the rider’s service

The 70.1 VECTOR is made of carbon fibre, which provides unparalleled lightness and strength, ideal for long days of riding and the most demanding of disciplines. It also features strategically placed air intakes at the front and rear, offering optimal ventilation even when conditions are more demanding than ever.

The double ring seal ensures a precise and reliable fit, while the removable and washable interiors keep the helmet in perfect condition. It also includes a detachable face shield. All this is backed by ECE 22.06 certification, which guarantees high safety standards.

The 70.1 Vector is available in two colour variants (black/yellow and blue/red/white) and in sizes ranging from XS to XL, for £395.

70.1 LOGIC: the alternative in fibreglass

For those looking for a more affordable option, GIVI offers the 70.1 LOGIC. Made of fibreglass, it offers great lightness with a high shock absorption capacity. This model retains the key features of the VECTOR, such as front and rear air intakes, removable and washable interiors and ECE 22.06 certification along with a double ring seal. With a focus on comfort and safety, the 70.1 LOGIC becomes an ideal alternative for riders who want quality at a more competitive price.

Available in two colour combinations (black/white/red and grey/yellow/black) and in sizes ranging from XS to XL, for £257.

For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

For more GIVI UK News check out our new dedicated page GIVI UK News

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220