Thursday, January 23, 2025
Oxford DarkEye – Flush Fit Micro Indicators

Industry NewsAccessoriesOxford Products
Less than 1 min.read
Oxford Darkeye - Flush Fit Micro IndicatorsThe Oxford DarkEye indicators are designed for ultra-low profile, flush fit mounting.

The dark smoked lenses and compact design offer an unrivalled aesthetic in a fully waterproof, super bright and E marked unit.

Key Features
• Replacement flush-fit LED micro indicators
• Dark smoked lens with 3 LEDs
• Waterproof design
• Voltage 12V
• Power 2.6W each
• M8 Bolt – thread pitch 1.25
• ABS construction
• E-marked for road use

RRP: £59.99

Click here for more info on the Oxford DarkEye – Flush Fit Micro Indicators

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

 

Previous article
Ducati dominates Day 1 in Jerez with Bulega, Iannone, and Redding in the Top 3

