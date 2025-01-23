The Oxford DarkEye indicators are designed for ultra-low profile, flush fit mounting.
The dark smoked lenses and compact design offer an unrivalled aesthetic in a fully waterproof, super bright and E marked unit.
Key Features
• Replacement flush-fit LED micro indicators
• Dark smoked lens with 3 LEDs
• Waterproof design
• Voltage 12V
• Power 2.6W each
• M8 Bolt – thread pitch 1.25
• ABS construction
• E-marked for road use
RRP: £59.99
Click here for more info on the Oxford DarkEye – Flush Fit Micro Indicators
For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com