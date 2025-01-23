The Oxford DarkEye indicators are designed for ultra-low profile, flush fit mounting.

The dark smoked lenses and compact design offer an unrivalled aesthetic in a fully waterproof, super bright and E marked unit.

Key Features

• Replacement flush-fit LED micro indicators

• Dark smoked lens with 3 LEDs

• Waterproof design

• Voltage 12V

• Power 2.6W each

• M8 Bolt – thread pitch 1.25

• ABS construction

• E-marked for road use

RRP: £59.99

Click here for more info on the Oxford DarkEye – Flush Fit Micro Indicators

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com