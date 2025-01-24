Friday, January 24, 2025
Linfoot eyes back-to-back EWC titles after Yoshimura SERT Motul's fab four reunited

Endurance World Championship
3 min.read
Linfoot Eyes Back-to-back Ewc Titles After Yoshimura Sert Motul’s Fab Four ReunitedYoshimura SERT Motul has announced Gregg Black, Dan Linfoot and Étienne Masson will go for back-to-back FIM Endurance World Championship titles in 2025 supported once again by reserve rider Cocoro Atsumi from Japan.

UK-born Frenchman Black, Briton Linfoot and Masson, from France, helped the Suzuki-powered outfit secure its second EWC crown – the first since 2021 – in 2024 to go with the 11 EWC titles won when the Le Mans-based squad competed under the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team banner.

But having landed the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams in 2024, Linfoot reckons Yoshimura SERT Motul will have to push even hard to bank more silverware in 2025, although he’s convinced that the Japanese outfit has what it takes to prevail.

“The aim last year was to try to win the championship but to talk yourself into that before you’ve met the team was a tough thing to do,” Linfoot said. “Having done it I need to take that added confidence because I know I can do it. The aim is to go back-to-back and have another go. I’m really excited to be with the team again. Four rounds isn’t a lot to settle in with a team so I feel like the journey has still only just begun, but I’ll keep building in the team, building a relationship and coming stronger with them. 

“I grew quite a lot throughout the 2024 season in my feeling in the team. I was quite nervous at Le Mans, but then you start to find your feet a bit and get some confidence to put your opinion across and that sort of thing. But as the year went on, I did grow into the team a lot more. To keep that relationship moving forward is going to be the most interesting point in 2025.”

Linfoot was Yoshimura SERT Motul’s star performer during the 2024 EWC season by finishing all four events on the podium, including victories in the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans and the Bol d’Or season finale at Circuit Paul Ricard.Linfoot Eyes Back-to-back Ewc Titles After Yoshimura Sert Motul’s Fab Four Reunited

A statement from Yoshimura SERT Motul read: “Yoshimura SERT Motul is excited to announce its 2025 FIM EWC rider line-up. Leading the team this season are Gregg Black, Étienne Masson and Dan Linfoot. Additionally, Cocoro Atsumi will continue to support the team as a reserve and development rider. With this experienced and high-performing team, we’re ready to give it our all and strive for even greater success this season.”

Yoshimura SERT Motul begins its 2025 EWC title defence in the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in France from 17-20 April. Ticket information is available HERE.

FIM Endurance World Championship calendar 2025

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos, Le Mans, France: 17-20 April
Ticket sales: https://ticket.24h-motos.com/content

Round 2: 8 Hours of Spa Motos, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: 6-7 June
Ticket sales: https://www.spamotos.com/en/ticketing/

Round 3: 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Suzuka Circuit, Japan: 1-3 August
Ticket sales: Information coming soon

Round 4: Bol d’Or, Circuit Paul Ricard, France: 18-21 September
Ticket sales: https://boldor.com/billetterie/

