Sunday, January 26, 2025
News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 26th January 2025

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 26th January 2025

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

Subaru joins WorldSBK as Official Safety Car
https://superbike-news.co.uk/subaru-joins-worldsbk-as-official-safety-car/

LS2’s Strobe Effect
https://superbike-news.co.uk/ls2s-strobe-effect/

SHARK partners with SENA for 2025
https://superbike-news.co.uk/shark-partners-with-sena-for-2025/

The 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team Launch in Madonna di Campiglio
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-2025-ducati-lenovo-team-launch-in-madonna-di-campiglio/

Beat the chill with the Richa Inferno V12 Heated Gloves
https://superbike-news.co.uk/beat-the-chill-with-the-richa-inferno-v12-heated-gloves/

Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 Enduro R and KTM 390 Enduro R
https://superbike-news.co.uk/introducing-the-2025-ktm-125-enduro-r-and-ktm-390-enduro-r/

BMW Motorrad presents the new R 18 models
https://superbike-news.co.uk/bmw-motorrad-presents-the-new-r-18-models/

Mandatory pit-stop retained for 2025 Phillip Island races
https://superbike-news.co.uk/mandatory-pit-stop-retained-for-2025-phillip-island-races/

Brookes and Jordan to line up for Jackson Racing in 2025
https://superbike-news.co.uk/brookes-and-jordan-to-line-up-for-jackson-racing-in-2025/

Carbon comes to GIVI helmets
https://superbike-news.co.uk/carbon-comes-to-givi-helmets/

Furygan unveils 2025 Adventure and Touring apparel
https://superbike-news.co.uk/furygan-unveils-2025-adventure-and-touring-apparel/

Ducati dominates Day 1 in Jerez with Bulega, Iannone, and Redding in the Top 3
https://superbike-news.co.uk/ducati-dominates-day-1-in-jerez-with-bulega-iannone-and-redding-in-the-top-3/

Oxford DarkEye – Flush Fit Micro Indicators
https://superbike-news.co.uk/oxford-darkeye-flush-fit-micro-indicators/

Motobox Kremer Racing hoping for Mor(ais) EWC success
https://superbike-news.co.uk/motobox-kremer-racing-hoping-for-morais-ewc-success/

Rea tops rainy Jerez as focus shifts to Portimao’s final pre-season test
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rea-tops-rainy-jerez-as-focus-shifts-to-portimaos-final-pre-season-test/

Ruroc Partners with Retailers to Offer Helmet Sizing Stations
https://superbike-news.co.uk/ruroc-partners-with-retailers-to-offer-helmet-sizing-stations/

Royal Enfield Announce Revised Classic 350 Line Up For EMEA
https://superbike-news.co.uk/royal-enfield-announce-revised-classic-350-line-up-for-emea/

Linfoot eyes back-to-back EWC titles after Yoshimura SERT Motul’s fab four reunited
https://superbike-news.co.uk/linfoot-eyes-back-to-back-ewc-titles-after-yoshimura-sert-motuls-fab-four-reunited/

New Rainwear Range from Weise
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-rainwear-range-from-weise/

Knox Zero MK4 Glove
https://superbike-news.co.uk/knox-zero-mk4-glove/

 

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

