News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 26th January 2025

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

Subaru joins WorldSBK as Official Safety Car

https://superbike-news.co.uk/subaru-joins-worldsbk-as-official-safety-car/

LS2’s Strobe Effect

https://superbike-news.co.uk/ls2s-strobe-effect/

SHARK partners with SENA for 2025

https://superbike-news.co.uk/shark-partners-with-sena-for-2025/

The 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team Launch in Madonna di Campiglio

https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-2025-ducati-lenovo-team-launch-in-madonna-di-campiglio/

Beat the chill with the Richa Inferno V12 Heated Gloves

https://superbike-news.co.uk/beat-the-chill-with-the-richa-inferno-v12-heated-gloves/

Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 Enduro R and KTM 390 Enduro R

https://superbike-news.co.uk/introducing-the-2025-ktm-125-enduro-r-and-ktm-390-enduro-r/

BMW Motorrad presents the new R 18 models

https://superbike-news.co.uk/bmw-motorrad-presents-the-new-r-18-models/

Mandatory pit-stop retained for 2025 Phillip Island races

https://superbike-news.co.uk/mandatory-pit-stop-retained-for-2025-phillip-island-races/

Brookes and Jordan to line up for Jackson Racing in 2025

https://superbike-news.co.uk/brookes-and-jordan-to-line-up-for-jackson-racing-in-2025/

Carbon comes to GIVI helmets

https://superbike-news.co.uk/carbon-comes-to-givi-helmets/

Furygan unveils 2025 Adventure and Touring apparel

https://superbike-news.co.uk/furygan-unveils-2025-adventure-and-touring-apparel/

Ducati dominates Day 1 in Jerez with Bulega, Iannone, and Redding in the Top 3

https://superbike-news.co.uk/ducati-dominates-day-1-in-jerez-with-bulega-iannone-and-redding-in-the-top-3/

Oxford DarkEye – Flush Fit Micro Indicators

https://superbike-news.co.uk/oxford-darkeye-flush-fit-micro-indicators/



Motobox Kremer Racing hoping for Mor(ais) EWC success

https://superbike-news.co.uk/motobox-kremer-racing-hoping-for-morais-ewc-success/

Rea tops rainy Jerez as focus shifts to Portimao’s final pre-season test

https://superbike-news.co.uk/rea-tops-rainy-jerez-as-focus-shifts-to-portimaos-final-pre-season-test/

Ruroc Partners with Retailers to Offer Helmet Sizing Stations

https://superbike-news.co.uk/ruroc-partners-with-retailers-to-offer-helmet-sizing-stations/

Royal Enfield Announce Revised Classic 350 Line Up For EMEA

https://superbike-news.co.uk/royal-enfield-announce-revised-classic-350-line-up-for-emea/

Linfoot eyes back-to-back EWC titles after Yoshimura SERT Motul’s fab four reunited

https://superbike-news.co.uk/linfoot-eyes-back-to-back-ewc-titles-after-yoshimura-sert-motuls-fab-four-reunited/

New Rainwear Range from Weise

https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-rainwear-range-from-weise/

Knox Zero MK4 Glove

https://superbike-news.co.uk/knox-zero-mk4-glove/