London’s calling as Kawasaki returns to the London Motorcycle Show

The MCN London Motorcycle Show kicks off next month, and Kawasaki will be heading to the Capital with its latest range of 2025 machines, including the all-new Versys 1100, Ninja 1100SX SE and Z900.

A new addition to the stand will be a dedicated area showcasing the bimota KB4, and all-new Tera and KB998 Rimini.

As the first big two-wheel event of the year, the MCN London Motorcycle Show sees thousands of bikers descend on the Capital, and Kawasaki will once again be in attendance throughout the three days with its entire 2025 range. This includes the three latest models, the Versys 1100, Ninja 1100SX SE and Z900, as well as lower capacity machines ideal for the urban environment, such as the Z125, Ninja 500, Eliminator 500 and both our electric and hybrid range.

Alongside the latest machines, the Kawasaki stand will also feature the newly named AJN Steelstock Kawasaki ZX-10RR British Superbike alongside the 2025 Kawasaki British Superteen Ninja ZX-4RR. Visitors attending the show will also be able to see the Kawasaki Ninja H2R and an original Z1 as part of MCN’s 70th birthday celebrations as they look back at the most iconic bikes of the last seven decades.

The London show will also see an exciting debut on the Kawasaki stand, with a dedicated area showcasing the 2025 bimota range. This new section will allow visitors to get up close and personal with three special models, the retro-inspired KB4, the supercharged Tera, and WSB Homologation Special the KB998 Rimini. For 2025, Kawasaki will be creating a small network of bimota dealers through which customers can purchase the bimota products.

In addition to all of the new metal on display, Kawasaki will also be supporting the “Live Action with Bridgestone” arena. This free show will see a host of British Superbike and Isle of Man TT stars past and present going head to head on the Kawasaki KLX140 in what is sure to be a bar-bashing, adrenaline-fueled display for the whole family to enjoy!

As always, all Club Kawasaki members are welcome to join Kawasaki UK for a free coffee in the VIP members area on the stand.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK

“We are excited to showcase our range of 2025 models at the ExCeL Centre in London again this year and are looking forward to speaking to customers about the latest lineup of both Kawasaki and bimota models. With plenty happening on our stand and around the show, it will make for a great day out to talk all things biking! The winter will soon be over, and now is as good a time as any to work out which new model you will be purchasing ahead of the riding season.”

