Friday, January 24, 2025
Ruroc Partners with Retailers to Offer Helmet Sizing Stations

Ruroc Partners With Retailers To Offer Helmet Sizing StationsRuroc, a global leader in motorsports protection, today announces its Sizing Station program for their motorcycle helmet line.

This initiative brings the unparalleled quality and style of Ruroc helmets directly to riders through a network of select retail partners.

Designed to elevate the customer experience, its Sizing Stations offer riders the opportunity to try on a variety of Ruroc helmets, receive expert fitting guidance, and experience firsthand the brand’s commitment to innovation and design. This program bridges the gap between online and in-person retail, allowing customers to make informed purchasing decisions with confidence.

“As a direct-to-consumer brand, we recognized the need to provide a tangible experience for our customers,” said Hollie Weatherstone, Head of Brand at Ruroc. “Sizing Stations empower riders to explore our cutting-edge designs, receive personalized fitting advice, and ultimately make informed purchasing decisions.”

Key Program Features:

  • Dedicated Sizing Stations: Eye-catching displays showcasing Ruroc helmets, visors, and accessories.
  • Expert Fitting: Trained staff provide personalized advice to ensure the perfect fit.
  • Retailers: Drive revenue through competition commissions with no carrying costs and competitive commission rates.
  • Increased Foot Traffic: Gain exposure through Ruroc’s website and social media and advertising channels.

Ruroc Sizing Stations are now available in select locations across the UK, Germany, France, and the US, offer expert guidance and the opportunity to experience RUROC’s superior comfort and technology firsthand. To further enhance accessibility, RUROC is actively accepting new Sizing Station partners, including motorcycle cafes, training centers, and retailers. Learn more about the program here: https://www.ruroc.com/en_us/find-your-fit 

About Ruroc: Founded in the UK, Ruroc has been leading helmet innovation since creating the world’s first full-face snowsports helmet. In addition to their snowsports range, Ruroc has expanded into motorcycle protection with the ATLAS and EOX ranges. Supported by a global community of riders, Ruroc is renowned for cutting-edge design, safety, and performance.

For more information, please visit www.ruroc.com 

Locations interested in opening a Sizing Station location, email sizingstations@ruroc.com.

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

