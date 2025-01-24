New Rainwear Range from Weise

New Weise waterproof range offers serious protection against rain, wind and cold

Brand new from Weise, the Tempest collection is a premium range of rainwear designed to keep riders dry and comfortable in even the heaviest downpours.

Built for the demands of British weather, every item in the Tempest range combines a tear-resistant Ripstop® shell with a waterproof PU laminated film. Seams are taped and welded to ensure water stays where it belongs – on the outside – while clever micropores allow internal moisture to escape, preventing that clammy feeling on longer rides.

The comprehensive Tempest range includes one-piece oversuits, jackets, trousers and salopettes, in both regular and thermal options.

Each garment has either a micro-mesh lining, that makes getting them on and off over riding gear easier, or 100gsm quilting in the thermal version.

Practical features like lower leg expanders allow easy fitting over boots, while adjustable waists, cuffs and removable braces ensure a snug, comfortable fit over riding gear.

For improved visibility in poor conditions there are 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective panels and Weise also offers Tempest rainwear in Blue/Neon Yellow for riders who want to stand out all day long.

The design team at Weise even included handy pockets with waterproof zips, to keep essentials dry and within easy reach.

Prices, including VAT;

Thermal One-Piece Oversuit, with full quilted lining – £139.99

One-piece Oversuit, with thigh-to-neck zip system – £99.99 (Black or Blue/Neon Yellow)

Jacket, with storm panel and waterproof main zip – £69.99 (Black or Blue/Neon Yellow)

Thermal Trousers, with quilted lining and leg expanders – £69.99 (Black or Blue/Neon Yellow)

Trousers, with elasticated waist and removable braces – £59.99 (Black or Blue/Neon Yellow)

Salopettes, featuring removable and adjustable braces – £89.99 (Black or Blue/Neon Yellow)

For complete peace of mind, the entire Tempest collection comes with Weise’s comprehensive 2-year guarantee. Find out more at www.weiseclothing.com