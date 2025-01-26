Sunday, January 26, 2025
Sunday 1 June 2025 – Aprilia All Stars is back

Industry NewsManufacturersAprilia
1 min.read

Sunday 1 June 2025 - Aprilia All Stars Is BackAprilia has announced the date of the Aprilia All Stars 2025 at the Verona Motor Bike Expo.

The big Aprilia party will be held on Sunday 1 June at the Misano World Circuit. The event, which is totally free to attend, is set to be incredible, with visitors able to take a closer look at the magnificent Aprilia RS-GP bikes racing in the MotoGP world championship, as well as meeting the Aprilia Racing riders, both from the Factory Team and the Trackhouse Racing Team: MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Trackhouse Team riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

These amazing riders will showcase their skills on the track, and alongside the great champions of Aprilia’s history, led by Max Biaggi, they will also step into the spotlight in the paddock: in true Aprilia All Stars tradition, they will join thousands of fans to celebrate Aprilia, the European manufacturer with the most victories in the motorcycle world championship – a grand total of 298 GP wins.

Elsewhere, there will be plenty of space dedicated to off-road bikes too, with the Aprilia Tuareg Rally, queen of the desert, which dominated in the recent Africa Eco Race, plus the entire off-road team, with riders Jacopo Cerutti, Francesco Montanari and Marco Menichini.

As ever, Aprilia All Stars will be a fabulous party: visitors to the paddock will be constantly entertained by the brilliant test rides, enabling everyone to try out the range of Aprilia motorcycles on the roads of the Romagna region – once again free of charge. The Racing Museum, which is home to the race bikes that shaped the legend of the celebrated Italian brand, will be a must-see for every enthusiast.

Music provided by Radio DeeJay will provide the soundtrack to an event overflowing with exciting initiatives, including the gaming area, the shopping area dedicated to Aprilia Racing-branded clothing and merchandise, the food areas and much more besides.

For more Aprilia news check out our dedicated page Aprilia News

or head to the official Aprilia website aprilia.com/en_EN/

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 26th January 2025

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

