Beat the chill with the Richa Inferno V12 Heated Gloves

Beating the chill has never been easier with the Richa Inferno V12 heated glove which features Gerbing’s Xtreme Microwire™ 12V system for ‘active heating’ throughout the entire glove – as well as the fingers.

With heating elements throughout, these gloves ensure hands stay toasty no matter how much the temperature drops.

Switching between the three heat levels is done easily via a button on the glove, with blue, orange, or red status lights indicating the selected mode. Whether commuting through frosty mornings or braving icy winds, these gloves make a great riding companion.

The gloves come with a motorcycle battery connector kit as standard, enabling them to be powered directly for consistent, unlimited warmth. Those preferring battery power can purchase the battery kit – priced at £119.99 – which can provide up to: 4.5 hours of heat on the lowest setting (blue), 2.5 hours on the middle setting (orange) or 1.5 hours on the highest setting (red) – refer to the user manual for how the highest heat setting is unlocked.

Designed to tackle the harshest winter elements, the Inferno gloves feature an AquaShell LTZ water resistant and breathable membrane, Cordura 600D textile with goatskin palm, and D3O® knuckle protectors for ultimate durability, comfort, and safety. The long cuff keeps draughts at bay, while the adjustable wrist closure and drawstring provide a snug and secure fit.

The Richa Inferno V12 heated gloves are available in sizes S–4XL with an RRP of £219.99. For more information and to find your nearest stockist, visit www.nevis.uk.com

For more Richa UK News check out our dedicated page Richa UK News

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com