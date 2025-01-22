Furygan unveils 2025 Adventure and Touring apparel

Furygan is proud to present its 2025 Adventure and Touring apparel line-up for intrepid on- and off-road riders around the world.

Designed by the expert Furygan product team and proprietary R&D Motion Lab, the range is packed with the latest technologies for rider comfort, style, and protection on every journey.

Nine jackets feature in the 2025 Adventure and Touring range, headlined by five new items: Montroc Kevlar® PrimaLoft® 3IN1+, Apalaches Evo, Apalaches Lady Evo, Brooks Vented+ and Aquilon.

The Montroc is a 3 in 1 jacket ultra-versatile, packed with technology. It includes AFS Max ventilation system, waterproof and breathable In&Out Humax® membrane (can be used under or over a jacket), PrimaLoft® black removable thermal liner, Kevlar® fibre combined with Ripstop and level 2 D3O® protectors.The choice and distribution of materials give the Montroc AA certification, a level rarely achieved for such a ventilated jacket. Available in two colours, this technological jacket will enable riders to meet all the challenges of motorbike travel.

Using valuable feedback from riders around the world, the Apalaches jacket has been developed into an Evo version. Available in four colours for men and three for women, the Apalaches Evo is more modern, more assertive but still just as eager for adventure. Already designed on a solid base with D3O® protectors, waterproof and breathable membrane, AFS system and a removable thermal liner, this ultra versatile jacket now features Humax® technology. Its shape has been redesigned to the smallest detail, making it more than ever designed for adventurers who don’t want to sacrifice comfort and protection.

Three new pant designs feature in the 2025 line-up: Killington, Killington Ladyand Ciaran.

Compatible with each new jacket in the range for consistent technical and stylistic combinations, the Killington pants feature D3O® hip and knee protection, heavy-duty polyester outer fabric, AFS ventilation, waterproof membrane and removable thermal lining. Stretch zones, removable shoulder straps and waist adjusters complete this highly adaptable and rugged pant for two-wheeled motion.

The Ciaran is Furygan’s first ultra-ventilated Touring pant.

Nine new Furygan gloves make their debut in the 2025 Adventure and Touring collection, including the LR Nomad and Jack All Seasons. With their radically different styles and materials, these gloves highlight how selecting a pair of gloves is a matter of personal, precise and demanding criteria.

Following the success of the Boot GT D3O® WP, Furygan enhanced its boots range with Chattan D3O® Michelin. Furygan has designed the Chattan D3O® Michelin® boots to help you face every challenge with confidence. These boots are waterproof, breathable, easy to put on and adjust, and provide excellent grip with the new Michelin® X Furygan soles. Flexible and protective thanks to D3O protectors, they are the perfect answer for riders looking for adventures.

For more Furygan UK News check out our dedicated page

Furygan UK News

Visit Furygan.com for more information on Furygan products or to locate your nearest dealer.