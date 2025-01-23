Rea tops rainy Jerez as focus shifts to Portimao’s final pre-season test

Day 2 of the private test at Jerez unfolded under rainy conditions, limiting track activity to only a handful of riders.

Jonathan Rea topped the timesheets with a best lap of 1’53.058s and completed 40 laps during the session as he and his Pata Yamaha team continued their preparations for race form. His teammate, Andrea Locatelli, also ventured out on track, setting a fastest lap of 1’55.429s despite a small crash in the morning.

Xavi Vierge finished second, 0.608s behind Rea, as he continued testing Honda’s updated machinery equipped with new Öhlins suspension. Read more about the switch to Öhlins here.

Ducati rookie Yari Montella impressed with the third-fastest time of the day, gaining valuable experience in wet conditions. Scott Redding, testing his Panigale V4 R in the wet, clocked a best lap of 1’54.893s. The pair were the only Ducati riders on track today, with Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega opting not to test.

Axel Bassani, adapting to the bimota KB998, posted the fourth-fastest time despite a crash on his 13th lap. He capitalized on the rainy conditions to gain more wet-weather experience on the bike, which has had limited testing in such conditions. His teammate, Alex Lowes, chose to sit out Day 2.

New Kawasaki recruit Garrett Gerloff was the final rider from the permanent grid to test. After a morning crash, Gerloff finished the day in 10th place, with a best lap of 1’56.893s.

NEXT STOP: PORTIMAO

The testing action now shifts to Portimao next week, with the entire WorldSBK grid gathering on Tuesday 28th and Wednesday 29th January for their final preparations ahead of the season opener in Australia.

Jonathan Rea set the fastest time of the day at Jerez on a damp Day 2, with a 1’53.058s lap that remained unbeaten for most of the session.

Xavi Vierge was the only Honda HRC rider on track as teammate Iker Lecuona missed out due to a training injury. He was the second fastest in wet conditions on Thursday.

Yari Montella completed 32 laps on Day 2, finishing third with a best lap of 1’53.978s—less than a second behind Jonathan Rea—while navigating changing conditions.

Axel Bassani is adapting well to Bimota’s new KB998 in the wet conditions, completing 30 laps and setting a fastest lap of 1’54.426s to finish third overall.

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com