Bmw Motorrad Presents The New R 18 Models

BMW Motorrad entered the cruiser segment in 2020 with the BMW R 18, followed in the same year by the R 18 Classic, a nostalgic touring bike. Finally, in 2021, the R 18 Transcontinental and the R 18 B were added to the Big Boxer Heritage series – a Grand American touring motorcycle for luxurious travel and a bagger for cool highway cruising. In 2023, the BMW R 18 Roctane became the fifth member of the fascinating

R 18 family, offering superior cruising and touring in custom bagger style ever since. For the 2025 model year, the R 18 models feature updates in terms of design, comfort and technology.

“Even more riding fun – that was our goal when revising the BMW R 18 and

R 18 Classic. We have refined the design style, added numerous improvements in terms of detail and comfort and made the R 18 even more fun to ride with the

18-inch rear wheel. In addition to new finishes and equipment, the

BMW R 18 Roctane, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental have also undergone a technical revision to bring the entire BMW R 18 range into line with the EU 5+ standard.” Markus Lederer, Head of Boxer Series

Offering increased torque, the Big Boxer now complies with Euro 5+ in all

BMW R 18 models.

A revision of the engine control now ensures compliance with the Euro 5+ standard. The maximum torque of the 67 kW (91 hp) 1,802 cc Big Boxer has been increased by 5 Nm to 163 Nm at 3,000 rpm. From 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, more than 150 Nm of torque is available at any time – an absolutely superior source of riding pleasure.

BMW R 18: custom cruiser staged in modern, dynamic style.

As a cruiser, the revised BMW R 18 is now purist but also more contemporary. Featuring newly crafted designs for the front and rear wheel covers along with an 18-inch rear wheel (previously 16-inch) and a new wheel design featuring seven double spokes, the R 18 has a more dynamic appearance that goes even further in emphasising its authentic cruiser character. The wheels are also optionally available as Contrast Cut Wheels. Here, the cast aluminum wheels are given a glossy polish and then sealed with clear finish. The familiar 19”/16” spoked wheel combination is still available as an option.

Extending over the entire length of the tank on the top, the sculpture of the iconic fuel tank is seamlessly continued at the rear fender and ends at the level of the BMW emblem. Having previously stylised the classic round arch, the front fender now has a much more modern and dynamic appearance due to a sculptural surface elevation. All three body components now look as if they have been cast from a single piece. The side cover perfectly matches this design style with its more marked side contour. The more modern styling is also reflected in the “rough look” of the fork section, the fork tubes now free and without classic fork sleeves.

Other features that harmonise with the more dynamic design style are the new silencers with a circular cross-section and the newly designed individual seat with foam that is 10 mm thicker and with modified design contours. The significantly more comfortable seat is removable and can be conveniently unlocked using a push button concealed under the cover.

In order to ensure a more comfortable ride, the spring strut has a new set-up in terms of its spring/damping rates. This was applied together with the new 18-inch rear wheel, with the new tyre dimension 180/55 B 18 to match. Other new features include the now standard daytime running lights (depending on the market) and a USB-C charging socket.

The basic version of the BMW R 18 features a silver powertrain, a chrome-plated exhaust system and black cast aluminum wheels. The body colour is Blackstorm Metallic.

In the Option 719 Olivine variant available ex works as optional equipment, the R 18 has a black powertrain, the Aero design package, surface-enhanced Option 719 Icon cast wheels (19”/16”), a chrome-plated exhaust system and the Option 719 seat. The body finish is Velvet Green Metallic.

The BMW R 18 Blacked Out equipment variant is new and features black elements almost throughout.

BMW R 18 Classic: even more classic and authentic.

The BMW R 18 Classic likewise benefits from a refined design style to further hone its character as a nostalgic touring bike. The most striking new feature is the front mudguard adopted from the R 18 B in conjunction with a 19-inch spoke front wheel (previously 16-inch). The front fender now incorporates the mudguard extension, which has been significantly lowered for a stylish effect. The new fender not only harmonises with the fork sleeves still available for the R 18 Classic but also confidently underlines its affiliation to the nostalgic touring segment. Together with newly designed side covers and rear silencers featuring a circular cross-section, the R 18 Classic now has an even more classic and authentic appearance. Other new features include daytime running lights as standard (depending on the market) and a USB-C charging socket.

The basic version of the BMW R 18 Classic has a powertrain finished in silver, a chrome-plated exhaust system, spoked wheels (19”/16”) and fork tube trim elements. The body finishes are Blackstorm Metallic and Mineral Grey Metallic Matt.

In the Option 719 Aquamarine variant available ex works as optional equipment, the

R 18 Classic features a silver powertrain, the Aero design package, surface-enhanced Option 719 Icon cast wheels (19”/16”), the front mudguard of the R 18 Transcontinental, fork tube trim elements, a chrome-plated exhaust system and the Option 719 seat. The body colour is a two-tone paint finish in Blue Planet Metallic/Oriental Blue Metallic.

The BMW R 18 Classic Blacked Out equipment variant is new and features black elements almost throughout.

BMW R 18 und R 18 Classic Blacked Out: black, elegant and powerfully expressive.

In the Blacked Out variant available ex works as optional equipment, the BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic look particularly elegant and powerfully expressive with a range of equipment features in Black High Gloss and Dark Chrome.

The Blacked Out optional equipment includes the black powertrain, the Design Option Black, the exhaust system in Dark Chrome and other components in Black High Gloss or Dark Chrome

The BMW R 18 Blacked Out is available in the colours Blackstorm Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic Matt and Two-Tone Brooklyn Grey. The R 18 Classic Blacked Out is finished in Two-Tone Brooklyn Grey Metallic.

New optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories for the new

BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic.

Optional equipment.

· Comfort package with Cruise Control (BMW R 18 only), heated grips, Hill Start Control and lockable fuel filler cap.

· Spoked wheels 19”/16” (BMW R 18 only).

· Contrast Cut wheels, black (BMW R 18 only).

Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

· Cockpit trim Blackstorm Metallic.

· Dragbar handlebars, black.

· Dragbar handlebars, chrome-plated.

· Leg rest, black.

· Exhaust manifold, black.

· Engine protection bar, black.

· Mudguards incl. spoked wheels 3.5 x 16” at the front and 5.0 x 16” at the rear.

BMW R 18 Roctane, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental.

The BMW R 18 Roctane had its market launch in mid-2023, so its design already includes features such as the cast aluminium wheels and the Blacked Out optional equipment. Nonetheless, the R 18 Roctane, the R 18 B and the R 18 Transcontinental have now received fresh input in terms of product properties, surfaces and paintwork.

The BMW R 18 Roctane is now also available in the new colour scheme

Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic. Also new as optional equipment is the Filler Panel in body colour, which visually makes the gap between the side case and the rear fender disappear, and the Dark Chrome elements on the push rods, intake silencer and headlight inner ring. One new addition is the Comfort package, which includes Hill Start Control, lockable fuel filler cap, tyre pressure monitor (RDC) and heated grips.

The BMW R 18 B already features the favourites button in the basic version and in the new Blacked Out optional equipment version. Here, a button on the right-hand handlebar instrument panel provides quick access to functions such as direct activation of the grip heating – without having to go through the instrument console menu using the Multicontroller. A switch for the central locking system used to be located here. This has been replaced by the favourites button. The central locking system can still be conveniently controlled using the remote control key.

The items included in the optional equipment Blacked Out are the black powertrain, the Design Option Black, the exhaust system in Dark Chrome and further components in Black High Gloss or Dark Chrome. The optional equipment variant Option 719 Black Pearl now also includes the push rods and the intake silencer in Dark Chrome. Also new here is the optional equipment Filler Panel in body color and the Comfort package with the previously available features Hill Start Control, lockable fuel cap, RDC, central locking and seat heating.

The basic variant of the BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available in the new additional colour scheme Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic and now comes with the favourites button as standard. The new body finish is supplemented exclusively with a black powertrain as well as push rods and intake silencer in Dark Chrome. The new optional equipment item Comfort package includes Hill Start Control, RDC, central locking and lockable fuel cap.

New optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories for the

BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental.

Optional equipment.

· Comfort package R 18 Roctane: Hill Start Control, tyre pressure monitor (RDC), lockable fuel cap and heated grips.

· Comfort package R 18 B: Hill Start Control, RDC, central locking, lockable fuel cap and heated seat.

· Comfort package R 18 Transcontinental: Hill Start Control, RDC, central locking and lockable fuel filler cap.

· Filler Panel in body colour (BMW R 18 Roctane and R 18 B only).

Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

· Leg rest, black.

· Engine protection bar, black.

Overview of the new features in the new BMW R 18 models.

All BMW R 18 models.

· Euro 5+ standard.

· Maximum torque increased by 5 Nm to 163 Nm, available at 3 000 rpm as before.

· New optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

BMW R18.

· New front and rear mudguards.

· 18-inch rear wheel (previously 16-inch).

· New wheel design with seven double spokes.

· Side cover with more marked side contour.

· “Rough look” of the fork section without classic fork sleeves.

· New rear silencer with circular cross-section.

· Single seat with thicker padding and modified design contour.

· Seat is removable, released via push button (hidden under the cover).

· Spring strut with new spring/damping rates for increased comfort.

· Daytime running light (depending on market) and USB-C charging socket as standard.

· New Blacked Out equipment variant.

BMW R 18 Classic.

· New front mudguard in conjunction with a 19-inch spoke front wheel (previously 16-inch).

· Side cover with more marked side contour.

· Daytime running light (depending on market) and USB-C charging socket as standard.

· New Blacked Out equipment variant.

BMW R 18 Roctane.

· New colour scheme Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic.

· New optional equipment Filler Panel in body colour.

· Push rods, intake silencer and inner ring of the headlamp in Dark Chrome.

BMW R 18 B.

· Favourites button for quick access.

· New Blacked Out equipment variant.

· New optional equipment Filler Panel in body colour.

· Optional equipment variant Option 719 Black Pearl now with push rods and intake silencer in Dark Chrome.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental.

· Favourites button for quick access.

· Basic version now available in a new, additional colour scheme: Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic.

· Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic exclusively with push rods and intake silencer in Dark Chrome.

UK Prices:

R 18 – £17,480.00

R 18 Classic – £19,540.00

R 18 B – £22,450.00

R 18 Transcontinental – £25,160.00

R 18 Roctane – £22,100.00