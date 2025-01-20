SHARK partners with SENA for 2025

SHARK has teamed up with SENA communication systems to deliver specially designed, integrated communications systems to riders and pillions using its 22.06 homologated helmet line-up*.

The new SENA for SHARK range allows users to stay connected, enjoy their favourite playlists, and navigate with ease – delivering unmatched performance and style.

Available in two connectivity options – Mesh and Bluetooth – the systems cater to every rider’s needs. The Mesh Intercom technology connects up to 24 riders across an impressive range of 1,600 metres in ideal conditions, making it the ultimate choice for group adventures. For smaller groups, the Bluetooth system supports up to four riders within 800 metres. Both versions feature HD 40mm speakers for premium audio quality, while Advanced Noise Control™ minimises ambient noise for crystal-clear communication.

Engineered to handle the demands of the road, the systems boast a waterproof design, up to 15 hours of battery life, and a quick recharge time of just 2.5 hours. Developed in close collaboration with SHARK, they integrate perfectly into the sleek curves of SHARK helmets, blending performance, safety, and style without compromising on comfort.

With the accompanying SHARK App – available for iOS and Android – riders can easily customise settings, manage VOX hands-free controls, and pre-register phone numbers for quick calls. The app also offers quick-start guides for a hassle-free setup.

Available now, the SENA for SHARK systems are available as single or duo kits. The Bluetooth option is priced at £169.99 for a single and £299.99 for the duo pack with the Mesh version is £199.99 for a single and £359.99 for a duo.

For more information or to find the nearest dealer, please visit www.nevis.uk.com.

*excluding the Aeron GP