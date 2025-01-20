Subaru joins WorldSBK as Official Safety Car

WorldSBK is proud to announce a new partnership with Subaru, marking the start of an unprecedented collaboration that will see the all-electric Subaru Solterra take centre stage as the Official Safety Car of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship from 2025.

Under a three-year agreement from 2025 to 2027, four Subaru Solterra vehicles – the brand’s first all-electric SUVs – will play a crucial role at every WorldSBK round. Combining cutting-edge technology with Subaru’s signature performance and reliability, these vehicles are ready to deliver on one of the biggest motorsport stage.

The partnership between Subaru and WorldSBK reflects their shared commitment to performance, innovation, and creating thrilling experiences as the introduction of the Solterra as the Official Safety Car highlights the brand core values: being Safe, Fun and Tough.

The Subaru Solterra will be a key player in maintaining track safety throughout the WorldSBK season. Tasked with assessing conditions before every session and standing by to respond swiftly to incidents, the Solterra’s advanced Permanent All-Wheel Drive system and dual electric motors ensure maximum traction and control across a variety of scenarios. Built for precision and performance, it provides the confidence required in critical moments on track.

Subaru’s presence will go beyond track duties. At every WorldSBK round, a dedicated hospitality unit will showcase the Solterra, allowing WorldSBK media and fans to explore Subaru’s latest innovations and take part in exclusive hot laps, test drives and other fun brand discovering activities. This immersive experience brings Subaru’s forward-thinking ethos straight to the most fan-focussed paddock.

Subaru Europe also confirmed plans to use WorldSBK as one of their key platforms to launch and unveil brand new electric models over the next three years.

Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing Department, shared his excitement about the new partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome Subaru as the Official Safety Car partner for WorldSBK. The Solterra embodies a perfect blend of innovation, performance, and reliability, making it an ideal match for our Championship. Subaru’s focus on delivering high-quality vehicles aligns perfectly with WorldSBK’s pursuit of excellence. This partnership highlights once more the value of the Championship as a global marketing platform.”

When asked about Subaru’s decision to join the series, Subaru Europe General Manager David Dello Stritto explained: “Subaru’s unique racing heritage, paired with the passion and loyalty of our global fan base, makes the WorldSBK Championship a meaningful fit for us. The shared values of pushing limits and fostering a spirited community align perfectly with our Safe Fun Tough philosophy, which mirrors WorldSBK’s commitment to thrilling yet responsible performance. As we move toward full electrification under our ‘Power On. Ready. Charge.’ motto, we remain steadfast in preserving Subaru’s unique blend of Japanese engineering, sporty character, and adventurous, born ready spirit—qualities that resonate deeply within the heart of WorldSBK and Subaru fans alike.”

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com