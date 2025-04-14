Bournemouth Kawasaki and James Hillier Reunite for Isle of Man TT

After a last-minute change of plans, Kawasaki UK is delighted to announce that James Hillier will be lining up in green for the two Isle of Man TT Supersport races.

Partnering once more with Bournemouth Kawasaki, a team he has had lots of success with throughout his career, he’ll be riding the Ninja ZX-6R he took to fourth and sixth last year.

Despite planning to sit 2025 out, the Bournemouth Kawasaki team will be making a surprise return to the Isle of Man TT next month, running James Hillier in both Supersport races. Campaigning on the proven Ninja ZX-6R, James and the team will be looking to build on their results last year and are setting their sights firmly on a podium finish.

The Bournemouth Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be backed by Kawasaki Insurance, which offers specialist and bespoke insurance policies to all riders of any Kawasaki machinery in the UK.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK:

“It was a shame to see what happened to James earlier this month; however, it has presented us with a great opportunity to have another go at getting on that Supersport podium at the Isle of Man TT. James and the team have a huge amount of experience with the bike and attacking the event in general, so we are confident it will be a great two weeks. I would like to thank Kawasaki Insurance for getting on board at this late stage and helping put the team in a position to go full throttle into the two races at the end of this month.”

Pete Extance, Team Owner, Bournemouth Kawasaki:

“2025 started with the idea of having a year out of the TT, but when that changed, we were only too happy to speak with James and put a deal together for him to ride the Bournemouth Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. It didn’t take long for us to agree on a deal with James to return, and we set to work preparing the bike for the TT starting in the last week of May. We firmly believe James and the team have podium potential, and hopefully, that second TT career win that James richly deserves.”

James Hillier:

“After a difficult few days, it was great to secure a ride back with Pete and Bournemouth Kawasaki, especially as it was back with my Kawasaki ZX-6R from last year. We both know what we need to do, and I am sure we will hit the ‘25 TT running. Massive thanks to the team and everyone who has helped get this sorted at such short notice.”