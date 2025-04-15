Nolan Presents A Brand New Graphic – The LESMO

Dedicated to our pinnacle X-804 RS Ultra Carbon, the two version’s shades of style and fury of performance are synonymous with timeless sport elegance.

There are helmets that protect and can tell a story.

In the long tradition of Italian motorsport excellence, X-804 RS Ultra Carbon is the perfect synthesis of technology and style. Designed to dominate extreme speeds and stand out in every detail, this carbon fibre model comes from Nolan’s racing heritage: a legacy-built race after race, victory after victory. A helmet that, thanks to its design, highlights a style with a decidedly Made in Italy character, redefining the paradigm of sports elegance.

With the new LESMO graphics, available in the Shades of Style and Fury of Performance variants, a new helmet idea takes shape: an object that blends absolute performance with refined aesthetics. A tribute to the sporty soul of those who live the motorbike as an extension of themselves, as well as to the pure beauty of speed.

Designed for the most demanding riders, born from the Italian passion for pure performance, X-804 RS Ultra Carbon LESMO represents the pinnacle of Nolan technology. A carbon fibre structure, distinguished by the X Series signature, that combines all the features required by those who are about to ride a sports bike on the track or on the road: lightness and strength, aerodynamics and comfort, protection and style. This helmet is the result of artisan knowledge carefully cultivated in the Brembate di Sopra factory, where every detail is shaped by hand by those who know the meaning of the word ‘excellence’. Advertisement

The two new colours created for the LESMO graphics are an expression of aesthetics inspired by legendary circuits, by the memorable exploits that have chronicled the most beautiful sporting pages linked to the world of speed on two and four wheels, with an inimitable and timeless style.

Shades of Style (361) is the essence of style meets speed: Anthracite, Black, Gold and a Metal Silver visor that illuminates every trajectory with innate class. Fury of Performance (362), on the other hand, is the power of racing that takes shape: a symphony of Carbon, Red, Black, Grey and Gold, complemented by a Dark Smoke visor that reflects the determination of those who never stop. Both versions of LESMO are born from an exposed carbon shell base to give life to a design that ideally follows the trajectories of the wind, immediately conveying the emotion you feel once you open the throttle.

X-804 RS UC LESMO doesn’t just protect the head: it amplifies the sensation of riding, enhancing every turn, every straight, every breath of the engine. The D-Ring retention system, the Ultra wide visor with anti-scratch treatment, the triple ventilation enhanced by Racing Air Flow (RAF), and the active carbon inner padding – now in the new sand colour – define a habitat designed for maximum concentration and minimum compromise.

Every element speaks of care: from the compatibility with glasses (Eyewear Adaptive), to the anti-fog nose deflector, to the sculpted rear edge to improve freedom of movement in a racing position. Then there’s the aerodynamics enhanced by the Racetrack Aerodynamic Spoiler (RAS), developed through CFD studies and wind tunnel testing, capable of ensuring impeccable stability even under the most decisive acceleration.

There is also the Camel Bag hydration system and the Tear Off kit, for riders who live the track without compromise. Also available is the set of additional padding for a ‘made-to-measure’ fit.

Four shells for X-804 RS Ultra Carbon, from 2XS to 3XL, for a fit that fits like a second skin.

The LESMO graphic is available at Nolan Dealers, with a suggested retail price of £599.99.

The Nolan story, news and initiatives are told through the official social channels IG and FB – tag @nolangroup – #EmbraceTomorrow #RedefineYourElegance

Exclusive distribution of Nolan Helmets in the UK and Ireland is by Nevis Marketing.

For more Nolan Helmets check out our dedicated page Nolan Helmets