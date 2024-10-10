BMW Motorrad presents the new BMW C 400 GT and BMW C 400 X

With the BMW C 400 GT and BMW C 400 X, BMW Motorrad offers two premium vehicles for the mid-size scooter segment.

In the area of urban mobility, the BMW C 400 X stands out with emphasized dynamic characteristics, while the BMW C 400 GT, a Gran Turismo version suitable for touring, impresses with an increased range of comfort. BMW Motorrad has now sharpened the two mid-size scooters and, in addition to technical improvements, has also provided them with new features, colors and accessories.

Powerful single-cylinder drive with EU-5+ homologation and ABS Pro with DBC, DTC and MSR as standard.

The powerdrive remains the proven single-cylinder engine with an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Power is transmitted via a continuously variable CVT transmission and a powerset swing arm with high torsional rigidity. Thanks to the latest EU-5+ homologation, the new BMW C 400 X and

BMW C 400 GT remain ideal partners for dynamic, carefree scooter fun.

Both the BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT are equipped with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro as standard. Thanks to ABS-assisted braking at a lean angle, it offers more safety even when braking in a corner. ABS Pro prevents the wheels from locking even when the brake lever is pressed quickly and reduces abrupt changes in steering force, thus the unwanted raising of the vehicle even during shock braking.

In addition, the Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) function linked to the ABS Pro offers a very sensitive response and high braking and driving stability with the best possible deceleration even when cornering. As soon as the sensor box delivers a certain deceleration value during braking, a simultaneous acceleration request by the driver is identified as implausible and the throttle valve is prevented from opening. As a result, the vehicle remains stable and the braking distance is reduced. If a defined deceleration force is reached, the hazard lights automatically switch on.

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) are also already on board as standard. DTC offers even more safety when accelerating — even at a lean angle and especially in slippery road conditions. With MSR, unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or abrupt throttle reduction causing excessive brake slip on the rear wheel (slipping or stamping) can be safely avoided. In these cases, MSR opens the throttle valves so far as to equalize the drag torque and stabilize the vehicle.

Connectivity — outstanding variety of information and functionality in the form of a large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display as standard. Navigation preparation for both models and a 10.25” display for the BMW C 400 GT as factory optional equipment.

The BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT now come with a large 6.5-inch TFT display as standard. The variety of information, display quality and, last but not least, user friendliness are unmatched. In conjunction with the BMW Motorrad Connected app, the display is linked to the multi-controller on the left handlebar assembly and can be operated quickly, safely and conveniently. As part of the Connectivity Pro option, the

BMW C 400 GT can also be equipped with a large 10.25” display.

Convenient calling, listening to music and navigating while riding are also possible. If, for example, a smartphone and helmet are connected to the BMW Motorrad communication system via Bluetooth, media playback and telephone functions can be easily accessed using the TFT-display. These functions can be used without installing an app. If there is an active Bluetooth connection to a standard smartphone, the rider can enjoy listening to music while riding and charge the smartphone in the actively cooled storage compartment. In addition, the free BMW Motorrad Connected app offers practical arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

This basic navigation is particularly attractive for riders who want to comfortably handle everyday traffic or short trips without additional equipment. Navigation preparation with a holder for the BMW Motorrad Connected Ride Navigator or the BMW Motorrad Connected Ride Cradle is now also available as factory-fitted equipment (not in conjunction with the 10.25” display).

Expanded commuting offering with more storage space. New accessories such as 43.5 l top case, body protector and hand guard.

The BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT now have more storage space under the seat allowing to store even more luggage. With the BMW C 400 X the storage volume increased by 3 liters, with the BMW C 400 GT, including the front pockets, by as much as 12 liters. The BMW C 400 GT now comes with a manually adjustable windshield as standard and can be factory-fitted with a luggage rack as part of the optional equipment.

With 43.5 l of storage space, the new top case not only offers 13.5 l more volume than before, but also 10 kg instead of the previous 5 kg payload. It also has electrification in the form of interior lighting and a USB charging port. A back cushion and painted side panels are also available as options for the new top case. It is attached to the vehicle via a vibration-decoupled luggage rack. New original BMW Motorrad accessories, such as body protectors and hand guards, round off the range of offers.

BMW C 400 X with new front design and new “Rugged” model variant as optional equipment ex-factory.

In addition to the basic Blackstorm metallic version with a black/grey seat, black rims and brake calipers at the front, the BMW C 400 X, equipped with a new and more dynamically designed front area, is also available in the new “Rugged” model variant.

In this version, the BMW C 400 X features the Kalamata metallic matt body color and appears exciting and dynamic at the same time. Red rims, tapes and tires with off-road design meet golden brake calipers at the front. A heavily tinted windshield, a red-black seat bench, stainless steel footboard inserts, and hand guards available as an optional accessory complete the robust look. The footboard inserts, as well as anodized handlebar end weights, are available as original BMW Motorrad accessories for both the

BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT.

BMW C 400 GT with optimized ground accessibility and in the new “Exclusive” model variant as optional equipment ex-factory.

The BMW C 400 GT’s ground accessibility has been optimised to provide even greater comfort and improved ergonomics.

In addition to the basic Blackstorm metallic version with black seat, black rims and black brake calipers at the front, the BMW C 400 GT is also available in the new “Exclusive” model variant.

In this variant, the BMW C 400 GT in the body color Diamondwhite metallic looks decidedly elegant and exclusive. Golden rims, tapes and a black seat bench with embroidered emblem in the rim color complement the golden brake calipers at the front and a slightly tinted windshield. A floor lighting with a BMW logo projection and stainless steel footboard inserts round off the scope of this optional equipment variant.

New special equipment and original BMW Motorrad accessories.

Individual special equipment.

Connectivity Pro Large 10.25” TFT display with

connectivity, split screen and map

navigation. (BMW C 400 GT)

Anti-theft alarm system Automatic activation when the ignition is

switched off or via the remote control.

Luggage rack Tailored to the new electrified 43.5 l top

case.

Original BMW motorcycle accessories.

Top case 43.5 l with interior lighting and USB connection.

Body protection protector.

Footboard inserts.

Anodized handlebar end weights.

Hand guards.

Prices for the UK:

C 400 GT – £7,900

C 400 X – £6,940

Market Launch expected February 2025

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk