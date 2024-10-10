Provisional 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar Unveiled

Infront Moto Racing is delighted to announce the provisional 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar, featuring a series of exciting events at some of the world’s most iconic motocross venues. The 2025 season will deliver a total of 20 rounds and will culminate with the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway, USA, from October 3rd to 5th.

The 2025 season kicks off with the MXGP of Argentina once again where the world’s best riders will test their form but this time at a brand-new venue in Cordoba. As tradition, this event will also host the FIM Latin American Motocross Championship sole round, including the MX1 and MX2 classes.

From there the action heads to Cózar, Spain for the Grand Prix of Castilla La Mancha followed by a highly anticipated return to the historic Saint Jean d’Angely in France for the MXGP of Europe.

Italy will play a pivotal role early on with back-to-back races in Sardegna’s Riola Sardo and the picturesque Pietramurata for the MXGP of Trentino. Continuing the intense competition with Switzerland at Frauenfeld to mark the first triple-header of the season.

Then a yet-to-be-confirmed location in the beginning of May followed by a return to Spain in a location to be announced soon. The adrenaline continues in late May with another trio of races as the championship sweeps through France at the magnificent Ernee, Germany’s staple of Teutschenthal, and then Latvia’s famed Kegums circuit in early June.

Following a brief break, the series shifts to Indonesia for back-to-back events in Sumbawa and Lombok, igniting global excitement as the championship moves beyond European borders. After the summer pause in July, racing resumes with a classic European stretch featuring rounds in the Czech Republic at Loket, Belgium’s demanding Lommel circuit, and the MXGP of Sweden in Uddevalla.

The final leg of the European season wraps up in Arnhem, Netherlands, before the series ventures into its final international phase. Turkiye’s Afyonkarahisar will welcome the riders in September, followed by exciting races in Shanghai, China, and, for the first time ever, in Darwin for the MXGP of Australia as the season races toward its thrilling conclusion.

The FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship will feature six rounds in 2025, beginning with the season opener in Sardegna at the Riola Sardo circuit, setting an exciting tone for the competition. From there, the WMX Championship will travel across Europe, with rounds in Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands in Arnhem, followed by the penultimate event in Turkey. The series will culminate in a grand finale at the MXGP of Australia in Darwin, where the WMX, MXGP, and MX2 classes will join together to cap off an unforgettable season.

In addition, the European Motocross Championship in the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing classes will feature 11 rounds as support classes for the MXGP Championship. Both series will begin with the second round of the season and the first European event in Cózar, Spain. The EMX125 category will conclude in Uddevalla, while the EMX250 finale will take place in Turkiye. On top of that the final rounds of EMX65 and EMX85 and the unique round of EMX2t will take place in Loket during the MXGP of Czech Republic while the sole round of EMXOpen will run at the MXGP of FLanders at Lommel.

The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship will take place on the 6th of July at Romagné in France, while the Motocross of European Nations on 21 September will also land in France at the venue of Castelnau de Levis.

Infront Moto Racing’s commitment to creating a dynamic and globally diverse championship remains unwavering, ensuring fans around the world are treated to world-class motocross action. The collaboration with FIM, FIM-Europe, FIM-Latin America, event organizers and teams has been instrumental in crafting this compelling calendar, with more updates to follow as further details are confirmed.

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.mxgp.com