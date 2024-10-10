Thursday, October 10, 2024
Ruroc EOX Anarchy: Rise Up and Revolt this Halloween

Industry NewsHelmetsRuroc
Less than 1 min.read
Ruroc Eox Anarchy: Rise Up And Revolt This HalloweenAdrenaline meets chaos with Ruroc’s latest helmet drop just in time for Halloween: The EOX ANARCHY.

Fusing cutting-edge performance with a rebellious design, the latest drop is yet another example of the brand’s disruptive design approach, allowing riders to express themselves in even more ways.

The EOX Anarchy makes an instant statement, featuring graffiti-inspired graphics in striking red, black and white, with the iconic Smiley – Ruroc’s emblem of anarchy – stamped across it.

Each purchase comes with a limited-edition Smiley sticker: Stick it on your bike, your gear, or anywhere you want to make your mark.Ruroc Eox Anarchy: Rise Up And Revolt This Halloween

Only 666 in stock – join the revolt today! 

RRP £459 / $559 / €559.

Available now at www.ruroc.com

Ruroc Eox Anarchy: Rise Up And Revolt This Halloween

