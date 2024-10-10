Thursday, October 10, 2024
Full Fibre Hugger for Honda NC750

Full Fibre Hugger For Honda Nc750New from Pyramid, a full rear wheel hugger for the Honda NC750 & NC700

British bodywork specialists Pyramid have developed a Full Rear Wheel Hugger for the popular and practical Honda NC700 and NC750 models.

Designed to offer maximum protection from grit, grime and water thrown up by the rear wheels, the full hugger is ideal for high-mileage all-weather riders, whether commuting or touring.

Made in the UK from high-strength fiberglass, the hugger is compatible with both DCT and manual versions of the NC series, but may not be suitable to use with lowering kits.

The Pyramid Full Rear Wheel Hugger comes with a complete set of fixings and is available in two sleek finishes: matte black for a subtle, understated look, and gloss black, for those who prefer a bit of shine.

RRP £149.99 including VAT.

RRP £149.99 including VAT.

Find it at pyramidmoto.co.uk

Ruroc EOX Anarchy: Rise Up and Revolt this Halloween

