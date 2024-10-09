A New Generation of Supersport: The 2025 Yamaha R9

Over the last three decades, Yamaha’s R Series has become synonymous with speed, performance and style.

The launch of a new ‘R’ model has always been a game-changing moment for Yamaha, from the unveiling of the original R1 in 1998, followed by the R6 a year later along with the iconic YZF-R7, to the re-invigoration of the entry-level market with the R125 in 2008. 2015 saw the introduction of MotoGP-level electronics to the Supersport segment with the R1 and R1M, and then the CP2-powered R7 added a completely new dimension to the Supersport market in 2021.

And now, for 2025, the time has come to re-define the Supersport category once more with the latest highly-anticipated model to join the legendary R Series line-up; the R9.

Offering exhilarating performance and the cutting-edge technology the R Series is renowned for, the R9 presents a whole new generation of Supersport.

There is no escaping that the Supersport market has changed over the years, with the needs and desires of riders evolving and emissions regulations becoming stricter. It is this change which led Yamaha to the decision that their iconic R1 would become a track-only model from 2025 with the introduction of the R1 RACE and continuation of the R1 GYTR.

And while the R1 GYTR and R1 RACE and their ultimate track performance remain the halo-models atop of the Supersport range, Yamaha remains committed to the future of road-going Supersport market, and the appetite and desire shown for this market since the introduction of the R7 makes it clear there remains a place for road-going Supersport models.

The introduction of the R9 completes the step-up Supersport category, which progresses from the entry level R125 to the A2-category R3, middleweight R7 and now the R9 on the road-going side, while the ever-important R1 GYTR, R1 RACE, R6 GYTR and R6 RACE retain their place in the line-up with their high-level performance reserved for the track.

While this new generation of Supersport marks the beginning of a new chapter, the story remains the same with the Supersport range’s identity born from Yamaha’s racing DNA. From design cues to race-developed technology, each Supersport model is a product of Yamaha’s racing at the very highest level.

The R9 takes this proven, race-derived technology and design and combines it with the critically acclaimed, triple-cylinder CP3 engine platform which has revolutionised the Yamaha brand over the last decade. The marriage of this famously high-torque powerplant and Yamaha’s renowned race-precision handling creates a perfectly balanced Supersport model worthy of its status as the R Series flagship, offering usable sports performance on the road, and ample performance for the track.

Designed with R-DNA

The introduction of any R Series model has always been a statement, and the R9 is no exception.

While the R9 retains many of the MotoGP-inspired design features which have become synonymous with Yamaha’s Supersport models, making it immediately obvious as an ‘R’ machine, its design also presents the progression expected from a new generation.

Horizontal lines have been emphasised on all R models since the 2015 R1, but this aggressive and sporty styling is taken to the next level for the R9, expanding from horizontal lines to more of a horizontal movement, offering a powerful and flowing feel, embodying the R9’s agility, precise handling and race-derived innovation. This new look is encapsulated by the integrated aerodynamic winglets, which contribute to the R9’s fierce new face to complement its exhilarating performance.

The iconic R-Series ‘M’ shaped air-duct and twin-eye headlights remain, but each of these design features are emphasised to add to the aggressive, next generation styling. A single-lens headlight in the M-duct adds to the ice-cold look, while a central front spoiler is also fixed ahead of the headlight to work with the winglets, while also contributing to the fierce aesthetic.

High torque, 890cc CP3 engine

The R9 is powered by Yamaha’s award-winning 890cc CP3 liquid-cooled, three-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder fuel-injected engine. The bore and stroke of 78mm x 62mm and 11.5:1 compression ratio provides both excellent torque and ample power, which when combined with the fine control offered by the Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) offers optimal performance both on track and on the road. The final ratio, ignition timing and fuel mapping are all optimised for Supersport performance both on track and on the road.

The triple-cylinder roar has become a trademark of the CP3 over the years, and Yamaha’s engineers paid significant attention into amplifying the engine’s emotion-evoking sound.

Lightweight aluminium Deltabox-style frame

Developed specifically for the R9, the gravity-cast aluminium Deltabox-style frame has had its rigidity tuned for sports performance at both low and high loads.

Compared to Yamaha’s other CP3 models, the stiffness of the R9’s base frame is higher in all three directions: torsional, longitudinal and lateral. Applying specific thicknesses, shapes and also by machined holes, Yamaha engineers aimed to balance rigidity and flex giving the rider both high levels of feedback and riding comfort.

The frame’s standalone weight of 9.7kg makes it the lightest frame ever used for a Yamaha Supersport model. This light chassis means the overall wet weight of the R9 is just 195kg, resulting in the optimal power to weight ratio.

The frame, combined with the sub-frame have been designed to contribute to the R9’s narrow and nimble attitude, while also emphasising the speed and performance of a true Supersport machine.

The most aerodynamically efficient Yamaha model to date

Given its size relative to performance, the R6 has long been the most aerodynamic Yamaha model to date and it was against this benchmark Yamaha’s engineers used to refine the R9’s aerodynamic efficiency.

Through extensive wind tunnel testing, the engineers were able to mould the R9 to boast less aerodynamic drag (thus maximising top speed and acceleration performance) than the R6, despite the R9 having a larger displacement, radiator and frontal surface area.

This efficiency is achieved through a combination of the front fairing design, while the new aerodynamic winglets, added just beneath the lights, reduce front lift and improve contact with the road. Normally, just adding winglets would generate extra drag, but through repeated testing, the adverse impacts were eliminated, and the final design minimises the degree of drag while offering the rider a planted front end feel.

The winglets reduce front-wheel lift by 6-7% in a straight line, and when combined with the front-end spoiler beneath the M-duct, this effect is increased to approximately 10% during cornering.

Supersport Level Handling: Suspension

Yamaha’s Supersport machines are renowned for their handling ability, and this remains true for the R9. The front and rear shock are both newly designed KYB suspension components set-up specifically for the machine and developed alongside the 2025 R1 GYTR and R1 RACE.

The new 43mm KYB inverted front forks have been fully re-designed and now feature individual adjusters for rebound and compression damping on the left and right fork tubes. Each can be adjusted individually, with the right tube for rebound damping and the left for compression, both high-speed and low-speed.

Each fork leg now features a base valve, designed to optimise pressure in the cylinder by limiting or entirely preventing oil from flowing into the bottom of the fork. This new lay-out results in an improved damping response, enhanced contact feeling and better all-round stability. And a Kashima coating darkens the gold/bronze colour with true performance aesthetics.

The rear shock is adjustable for preload, rebound damping, compression damping and The new layout contributes to highly precise damping, offering greater feedback from the track or road surface.

Race-derived Brembo Braking System

The R9 features race-derived Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers, which are light, rigid and are designed to provide better control and stability. The stainless steel mesh brake hoses and large 320mm front discs offer excellent consistency and a controllable feel, especially in prolonged use and under heavy braking.

Taking the R9’s stopping power to the next level, the Brembo radial master cylinder features a piston which moves in a direction parallel to the brake lever travel, applying pressure in a linear manner as the rider pulls the lever resulting in an refined feeling of control.

The lightweight Stylema calipers produce their stopping power through four 30mm pistons and are designed to allow an optimised air flow for efficient cooling, reducing brake fade on track.

Sporty comfort: Optimised Riding Position

True to its Supersport style, the R9’s riding position is designed to be sporty, with race-style clip-on handlebars, but to cater for the different levels of track-day riders, as well as spirited rides on the road, the points of contact between the motorcycle and the body have been developed to allow riders of various builds to freely move around on the bike.

The distance from the handlebars to the rider’s hips is optimised to avoid an excessive forward-set posture, and the seat height of 830mm offers accessibility to a wide range of riders. The footpegs are positioned to offer more space and avoid cramping of the legs.

Handlebars

The handlebars are clip-ons mounted below the triple-clamp, providing the kind of front-end load you’d expect from a Supersport without too much of an aggressive forward-lean. The positioning is sportier than the clip-ons found on the R7, but more relaxed than those on the R6 RACE, offering greater suitability for different kinds of riding.

Fuel tank

The 14-litre fuel tank provides enough cruising range in road use, while also maintaining a narrow width to offer optimal rider-machine unity. The tank shape is designed to provide ample grip for the rider’s outside thigh and arm while cornering, with the goal of providing a sense of stability and connection while mid-corner.

Sports-focused Bridgestone tyres

The R9 is fitted with Bridgestone’s Battlax Hypersport RS11s, boasting track-level performance tuned for use on public roads. These sports tyres offer an incredibly high performance thanks to a high level of grip, cornering stability and contact feeling.

Newly designed handlebar switches with all-new user interface

The R9’s switchgear is both intuitive and easy to use, with a focus on minimising the number of buttons to operate a wide range of functions. The button shape and feel during use have been extensively refined to provide optimal operation while riding wearing gloves.

Cruise Control & Speed Limiter

For convenience when riding longer distances, the R9 is fitted with a cruise control system, which can be activated when riding at speeds of 40km/h and above in third gear and higher. After the cruise speed is set, it can be increased or decreased in increments of 1km/h with single pushes of the switch, or continuously by holding down the switch. Cruise control can be cancelled either at the touch of a button, the brake, the clutch or the throttle.

Riders can also set a speed limit for their machine, which controls engine output to ensure the machine does not exceed the selected speed.

Sophisticated R1-based electronics and YRC modes

Developed directly from the electronic systems on the R1, the R9’s high-tech six-axis IMU constantly measures acceleration in the forward-backward, up-down and left-right directions – as well as the angular velocity in the machine’s pitch, roll and yaw directions.

The IMU is able to send data in real time to the ECU, which controls the suite of electronic rider aids and in turn alters the machine’s behaviour depending on the level of support the rider has chosen.

Integrated Riding Modes

Riders can customise their riding experience via the Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings, which allow the rider to select engine power characteristics and the level of electronic support to suit their preferences and riding conditions.

Three integrated riding modes, ‘Sport’, ‘Street’, and ‘Rain’ featuring factory settings with different levels to suit various conditions are complemented by the option to pre-set two Custom modes, and four Track modes. This allows the creation of specific YRC settings to suit certain situations or conditions by altering the level of electronic support such as Power delivery (PWR), Traction Control (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS), Brake Control (BC), Back Slip Regulator (BSR), Engine Brake Management (EBM) and front wheel Lift Control (LIF), all of which can be set directly through the R9’s YRC settings screen or via Yamaha’s MyRide smartphone app.

For optimal race starts, the R9 also features a launch control system, which supports riders when launching and accelerating from a standstill.

And for track usage, there is the option to turn off the rear ABS.

Third Generation Quick Shift System

Yamaha’s third generation Quick Shift System (QSS) allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts, with Setting 1 enabling these when accelerating (for upshifts) and decelerating (for downshifts) while Setting 2 also allows downshifts while accelerating and upshifts while decelerating, providing greater functionality in a wider range of scenarios.

Display & Connectivity

The R9’s full colour 5” TFT display can be customised between four selectable themes, while a track-mode displays information only relevant when riding on track, including lap-timer.

Smartphone notifications and data transfer

The R9’s display can be connected to a smartphone via Yamaha’s MyRide app, through the bike’s onboard Communication Control Unit (CCU).

The app can be used to modify YRC settings, allowing the creation of new YRC modes even when away from the bike. Up to 40 different mode setting variations can be saved on the app to suit a particular road or track conditions, and then uploaded to the bike when in range.

An integrated full navigation system is also available through the Garmin StreetCross app. And users can show various information and images on the display, including phone calls, text messages and weather updates.

Y-TRAC – Feel like a racer!

The Y-Trac app elevates the Supersport experience, enabling riders to improve their track riding and performance through tools usually only available to professional racers.

Derived from racing, the Y-Trac app offers the possibility to log and analyse riding data with professional-level technology for all levels of riders, from novice to pro.

With the Y-Trac app, lap and sector times can be logged as well as machine data including lean angle, engine rpm, gear position, speed, throttle position and the levels of support from the electronic support systems, such as traction control.

GPS location data input can be via a rider’s smart phone, but should the rider want to use a GPS unit on the bike, Y-TRAC can be linked to the Garmin GLO2. Y-Trac also offers the option for a ‘Virtual Pitboard’, where the rider’s pit crew can send messages to their dash board while out on track.

R9 owners can sign up for a free trial version of the app, or subscribe to the premium subscription.

Technical Highlights

890cc CP3 liquid cooled 4-stroke DOHC, 3-cylinder engine

Lightest aluminium Deltabox frame on a Yamaha Supersport model

Brembo front master cylinder and Stylema calipers paired with 320mm brake discs

Aggressive aerodynamic bodywork with downforce winglets

New generation KYB fully adjustable 43mm front fork

R1-developed 6-axis IMU

Lean sensitive rider aids including Traction Control (TCS), Slide Control (SCS), Brake Control (BC)

Power Modes (PWR), Launch control (LC), Lift Control (LIF)

Third Generation Quick Shift System (QSS)

Engine Brake Management (EBM) and Back-slip Regulator (BSR)

Rear ABS off mode

Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) with customisable settings

CCU allowing uploading and downloading bike settings

5-inch full colour TFT display with connectivity features

Log and analyse riding data with Y-TRAC

Cruise control and Speed limiter

Clip on handlebars

Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport RS11 tyres

Cast aluminium wheels

Adjustable levers

Forged aluminium gearshift pedal

Colours and Availability

The 2025 R9 is available in Icon Blue and Tech Black colours and is expected to be in Yamaha showrooms from March.

The R9 can be easily customised through a series of Yamaha Genuine Accessories, available both through Yamaha showrooms and on the official Yamaha web store.

The sporty look and feel of the R9 can be enhanced through the Smoke Windscreen, which is engineered with increased UV-protection, while the Tank Grip set is designed to offer optimum knee-grip control while cornering, as well as protecting the bodywork. A licence plate holder is also available with a smooth metallic finish to smarten the rear of the bike.

Extra protection for the crankcases can be added in the form of GB Racing’s crankcase protector set, lightweight in design this accessory is built from 60% long glass fibred nylon which meets national and international technical racing regulations.

The R9 Rear set allow even further fine-tuning adjustment of the footrest for an optimum riding position. On-track appearance can also be refined with the Racing Cover kit, which covers the areas exposed when removing the licence plate, wing mirrors and passenger footpegs when riding on circuit.

A full exhaust system from Akrapovič is also available, featuring stainless steel header pipes connected to a titanium muffler, with laser-engraved R9 logo for the ultimate finishing touch.

A full list of accessories can be viewed on the Yamaha website.

