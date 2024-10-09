Husqvarna Mobility encourages riders to explore further with the Norden 901 Expedition 2025

Exceptionally capable travel machine offers an unparalleled riding experience to all global explorers.
Husqvarna Mobility is proud to unveil its 2025 Norden 901 Expedition. Several technical refinements can be found on this latest version of the mid-class travel motorcycle, which features an updated and distinctive livery to underline the brand’s continued development of this incredible machine.
Advanced riders can take advantage of the updated Slip Adjuster, which is part of the Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC). Offering 10 settings, riders can select a level based on their ability and the terrain ahead. The system works by determining how much the rear wheel can drift when exiting turns, as well as allowing the front wheel to be lifted over obstacles.
For added convenience and a safer riding experience no matter the adventure, new mirrors, a hazard light warning system, and a USB-C charging port are all perfectly positioned. Additionally, the Norden 901 Expedition is equipped with a revised exhaust system to allow the parallel-twin engine to breathe more freely while meeting EURO 5+ regulations.
Ensuring the toughest terrain can be mastered with confidence, the Norden 901 Expedition features WP XPLOR suspension. Fully adjustable in terms of compression, rebound and preload, in addition to offering 240 mm of travel, allowing every rider to create a customised set-up based on their preferences.
- New colour scheme for 2025
- Revised exhaust system for EURO 5+ compliance
- New USB-C port conveniently positioned on the left side of the dashboard
- New Hazard Warning system with integrated handlebar switch
- Revised Cornering sensitive Traction Control allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip (in Explorer Mode)
- Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as stressed member
- 889 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 100 Nm of torque
- 240 mm travel, adjustable WP XPLOR suspension provides exceptional comfort when riding offroad
- Touring Windshield for reduced fatigue on extended rides
- Heated grips and seat for riding in cold climates
- Side Bag Set offers a convenient storage solution
- Centre stand enables easy serviceability
- Heavy-duty Skid Plate for complete protection of tank and engine
- Four selectable ride modes Street, Rain, and Offroad including the optional Explorer mode
- Cutting edge, cornering ABS with Offroad mode
- Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response
- Standard Easy Shift function
- Equipped with a PASC (Power Assisted Slipper Clutch)
- Tubeless spoked wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres for peak performance on the street and offroad
- Large capacity, 19-litre fuel tank provides an extended range of up to 400 km
- Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, Call-in, Call-out, and music selection from the rider’s smartphone
