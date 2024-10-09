Could Aragon Crown the First Champions of the Season

The penultimate round of the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship is upon us as the paddock heads to the stunning MotorLand Aragon.

With the championship races heating up, this could be the decisive moment for several riders as they look to clinch titles or set themselves up for a thrilling season finale.

The schedule for Aragon features one FIM JuniorGP™ WCh race, two Moto2™ ECh races, two European Talent Cup races, and one Stock ECh showdown – so plenty of points up for grabs and no shortage of excitement in Aragon.

FIM JuniorGP

Carpe on the Cusp of Glory?

Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) continues to lead the JuniorGP™ standings after his consistent performances throughout the season. With 122 points and a 19-point lead over Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Team), Carpe is poised for another strong showing at Aragon. However, with a double-header finale in Valencia, there are still 75 points up for grabs this season, so Cruces and third-placed Jesus Rios (MRE Talent), who sits just 23 points behind Carpe, will be determined to keep the title fight alive.

Rios, in particular, has shown he can deliver under pressure, and with the unpredictable nature of racing, it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious in Aragon. Marcos Uriarte (CFMoto Aspar Junior Team), fourth in the standings, remains within striking distance of the JuniorGP™ top 3 and could shake up the order if can add to the four podiums he’s already achieved this season.

Moto2 European Championship

Double Drama with Two Races

There are 50 points on this line in the Moto2™ ECh this weekend, where Roberto Garcia (Fantic Cardoso Racing) is clinging to his slim 2-point lead over Mattia Casadei (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro). The competition between these two has been fierce all season, and with Daniel Muñoz (Preicanos Racing Team) sitting just 17 points adrift but now on World Championship duty, the fight at Aragon promises to be one for the ages. With two Moto2™ ECh races on the schedule, there’s double the opportunity for the duo at the top to either secure or lose crucial points as they chase the championship.

Fourth in the standings is Italian Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) who has accumulated three podiums and a win so far this season. Just 19 points adrift of Garcia, he could be looking for an outside shot of shaking things up at the top of the standings too.

European Talent Cup

Cano Looks to Seal the Deal

Carlos Cano (SEVENTYTWO Motorsports Artbox) has dominated the ETC class this season with five podiums and five wins, boasting a remarkable 145 points and a 25-point advantage over Marco Morelli (MLav Racing). A double victory at MotorLand Aragon could see Cano crowned as champion with a round to spare, but Morelli and David González (AC Racing Team), who is 37 points behind Cano, will be desperate to spoil his party. Two ETC races give them ample chances to fight back in this tense championship race.

Stock European Championship

Mayor and Dalla Porta in a Tight Race

The Stock ECh is shaping up to be a tense battle, with Mario Mayor (Yamaha GV Macrobonsai Racing) holding just a 9-point lead over his teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta. Mayor’s win at Jerez has put him in the driver’s seat, but Dalla Porta is far from out of the running, and with just two races left in the season, everything is still to play for. Demis Mihaila (MDR Competición) sits third in the standings and will be eager to pounce on any mistakes from the leading duo. With only one Stock ECh race at Aragon, the pressure is immense for these riders.

The FIM JuniorGP™ World Champion is hotter than ever, and MotorLand Aragon could be the venue where the first champions of the season are crowned. Don’t miss any of the action as the Championship takes another dramatic step toward its conclusion.

Tune in this weekend for another stunning round of JuniorGP™ action:

11:00 Moto2™ ECh Race 1- 15 laps

12:00 ETC Race 1 – 13 laps

13:00 JuniorGP™ – 14 laps

14:00 Moto2™ ECh Race 2- 15 laps

15:00 ETC Race 2 – 13 laps

16:00 Stock ECh Race – 15 laps

