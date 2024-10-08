Master the art of motorcycle luggage

Discover how GIVI’s range of bags allows you to create your own style for every adventure, adapting to every detail of your journey.

Packing for your next motorbike trip is like painting on a blank canvas. Every choice and every bag, is a stroke that defines your style, your comfort and your freedom on the road, and will be part of your memories when you get home. GIVI, therefore, offers you the tools to turn your journey into a personal and unique work of art. From the simplest and most functional solutions to the most sophisticated and detailed options, there’s sure to be a range from GIVI waiting to transform the way you travel.

With over 45 years of experience, GIVI is synonymous with passion, innovation and excellence in the world of motorcycling. Since its birth in Brescia, Italy, the brand has grown to become a global benchmark, fusing Italian design with advanced technology to create products that go beyond functionality to offer a complete motorbike experience. GIVI is more than a brand; it’s the travel companion that provides the tools you need to put together your next adventure.

Easy-T range: the best brushes for new artists

The Easy-T is like an artist’s first sketch: simple, straightforward and essential. For those who enjoy the basics, no frills are necessary, as this line offers the strength and functionality needed for any adventure. With tank bags, saddle bags, backpacks and more, the collection uses robust and water resistant materials, ensuring that even in your early days as a traveller, you are well prepared.

X-Line range: the firm and secure sledgehammers that offer functionality

Once you’ve mastered the basics, it’s time to add depth and detail to your work. GIVI’s X-Line is for those looking for more than just the essentials. With a sleek design and premium materials such as TPU polyester and nylon, these bags offer unique versatility for all types of bikes. Whether touring or more demanding adventures, the range allows you to carry your essentials in style and safety, helping every aspect of your ride to be perfectly organised and protected.

Canyon range: the expressiveness of off-road adventures

When the canvas becomes a nuanced challenge, you need tools that are up to the task. GIVI’s Canyon is the perfect choice for those looking to explore off the beaten track. Designed for the most extreme conditions, these bags offer exceptional capacity and unrivalled strength, allowing riders to venture into difficult terrain with complete confidence. With the Canyon, every trip becomes a masterpiece of exploration, where ruggedness and lightness combine to offer a unique experience.

Corium range: the special aura of classic frames

The Corium is the finishing touch that ensures it all makes sense. Inspired by the retro spirit of Café Racer motorcycles, this line combines modern technology with classic charm. Bags made from vegan leather and polyester, perfect for those looking for luggage that is not only functional, but also a reflection of their personal aesthetic. It includes a wide variety of models, from side saddlebags to backpacks and leg bags, all made of heavy-duty black polyester in shades of brown and black. What’s more, they also offer practical solutions such as the roll-top waterproof closure system.

For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.