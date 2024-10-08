KTM Shifts up a Gear With its Automated Manual Transmission

KTM has blurred the line between sport and comfort, taking all the benefits of an automatic transmission, while keeping its READY TO RACE focus entirely on the rider.

KTM has raced into the automated transmission line-up with its most innovative powertrain developments. Dubbed the AMT – Automated Manual Transmission – KTM brings a gearbox option that retains its sporty credentials, while achieving refined usability across riding scenarios – as seen with Johnny Aubert steering a prototype version up the formidable Iron Road Prologue at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. To watch the full video click HERE.

At its core, the AMT allows the rider to choose between using a manual shifting operation in M Mode – without a clutch – or a completely automated transmission in A Mode. Once first gear is engaged, forward drive is initiated by raising the engine speed, at which point the centrifugal clutch engages and sets the motorcycle in motion.

This makes starting on a slope, pulling away, stopping and slow-speed manoeuvring much easier, particularly on a bigger motorcycle. In addition, it is impossible to stall the engine, which on its own is a massive benefit.

Unlike traditional motorcycle gearbox setups, the AMT features a P – N – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – 5 – 6 gear sequence, with P denoting PARK to prevent any unwanted rolling thanks to a locking pawl within the gearbox.

Both PARK and NEUTRAL positions can only be selected using the shifting paddle on the handlebar switch cube, regardless if the engine is running or not, with the front or rear brake needing to be applied to engage first gear.

In terms of shifting speed, the gearbox is electronically controlled via the ECU and Transmission Control Unit. Shifts are initiated by an electromechanical shift actuator, which turns the shift drum. This means shifting between gears takes 50 milliseconds which is comparable to a traditional transmission using a Quickshifter+.

However, while the merits of an automated transmission are well documented, the AMT’s party trick lies with its Manual Mode.

In the M shift mode, the rider can purposefully shift gears by using the traditional gear lever on the left side of the engine or with the paddle shift on the left switch cube. This allows riders to maintain a READY TO RACE, sporty riding feel without any compromises in speed or agility. This has been done by carefully engineering the AMT gearbox to maintain traditional gearbox proportions, along with keeping the weight well within the same ballpark.

The AMT system also allows riders a wide range of setup configurations, with SHIFTING modes working in unison with RIDE modes, to allow for individual preferences, regardless of application.

The all-new AMT will initially be available on selected upcoming KTM models, with more options being added to the range in the coming years.

More information about the AMT can be found HERE

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html