MCL Launches Saturday Night Festival

Amplify your Motorcycle Live experience and lock-in to the Saturday Night Festival on Saturday 23rd November from 5.30pm

Live performances by Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ band, and DJ Rosie

Jaw-dropping stunts throughout the night including Freestyle Motocross, Moto Trials and Street Stunts

Limited tickets available (secure your tickets here)

Get ready to twist that throttle and ignite your Saturday night as MCL24 proudly presents the brand-new Saturday Night Festival, sponsored by Indian Motorcycle.

This electrifying event promises an evening of high-octane entertainment, featuring live performances, thrilling two-wheeled stunts and an unbeatable atmosphere for motorcycle enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Headlining the Black Horse festival stage will be rock icon Rick Partfitt Jr and the RPJ Band. With a set list packed with high-energy rock classics, visitors can look forward to an energetic live performance guaranteed to have the crowd on their feet.

DJ Rosie, a renowned Nikki Beach Resident will also be bringing her signature blend of high-energy beats. Rosie will be providing the ultimate soundtrack for a night of dancing and fun with friends and family.

In addition to the incredible live music, the Saturday Night Festival will feature jaw-dropping, gravity-defying FMX, moto trials and street bike stuntsthroughout the night alongside The Fuel Girls – the most famous group of kick-ass fire and pyrotechnic performers in the world.

With additional street food and bars being brought in, especially for the event, there will be plenty of places to replenish that expelled energy.

Whether you’re a motorcycle fan or you’re simply looking for a night of good laughs and entertainment, then the Saturday Night Festival is the perfect way to kick off an incredible weekend.

Claire D’auria, Marketing Indian Motorcycle UK & ROI said “Music and riding have always gone together, both fuelling the spirit of freedom and adventure, so Indian Motorcycle is proud to crank up the volume at Motorcycle Live with sponsorship of the Saturday Night Festival.”

Tickets, in limited numbers, are available NOW. Priced at just £25* – they won’t be sticking around for long.

*a booking fee of £2 applies