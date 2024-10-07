Husqvarna Mobility makes exciting return to EICMA with its latest model line-up

Premium motorcycle manufacturer eager to showcase its newest machinery at iconic Italian event.

Husqvarna Mobility is excited to be returning to EICMA – the world’s largest and most important motorcycle exhibition – with a fully immersive display that is guaranteed to impress every visitor. The brand will have its latest offroad, street and travel machines on display, with five unique models taking centre stage on top of unique viewing podiums. One of those is an all-new, pioneering motorcycle that will be revealed to the world exclusively at the show. Each year, EICMA attracts approximately half a million attendees with the 2024 event marking the 110th running of the prestigious event. The upcoming edition takes place from 5th – 10th November in Milan, Italy.

Returning to EICMA for the first time since 2019, Husqvarna Mobility is excited to be exhibiting its full, 2025 range of quality motorcycles on what will be one of the most engaging exhibitions at the event. Since its last attendance at the prestigious show, the brand has strengthened its line-ups by introducing new models while continuing to evolve all of its proven, popular machines, ensuring class-leading performance.

For the duration of EICMA, key personnel from Husqvarna Mobility's Product Management, Research and Development, and Product and Brand Marketing teams will be available to answer any questions and provide advice on any machine. Additionally, factory racing stars, brand ambassadors and special guests will be present to help create an unforgettable experience for everyone who visits the Husqvarna Mobility stand.

With a comprehensive line-up of off road, street and travel machines on show at EICMA, Husqvarna welcomes all visitors to take a closer look at the finer details of each one.