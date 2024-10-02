Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Home hero Ogura brings commanding lead to familiar turf

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
1 min.read
Home Hero Ogura Brings Commanding Lead To Familiar TurfA sixth podium of the season last time out in Indonesia, coupled with more drama for MT Helmets – MSI teammate Sergio Garcia, has seen Ai Ogura build up a very healthy 42-point lead in the Moto2™ standings ahead of the Japanese star arriving on home turf this weekend.

And it’s soil Ogura has a podium pedigree on in the last couple of years. A victory came in 2022 when the #79 was fighting for the title, and last season, a P2 finish was earned as Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) collected his second career win.

While Ogura boasts the Championship lead, Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) arrives in Motegi brimming with confidence after his dominant victory in Indonesia. 65 points collected in the last three rounds have seen Canet rise to P3 in the standings, 10 points in arrears of Garcia and level on points with fellow Mandalika podium finisher Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp).

In what’s been an ultra-competitive campaign to date, Ogura is now threatening to pull clear of the pack in the race for the Moto2™ crown in 2024. Will that momentum continue in front of his home supporters, or will the advantage weaken in Japan?

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

