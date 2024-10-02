Keep Your Bike Sparkling With R&G’s Autumn Ride & Shine Sale

As the weather turns wetter and colder, every rider will know the hassle of keeping their bike clean and free from dirt, grime, and water stains.

The R&G Gleam range is packed with products to keep bikes looking showroom-fresh, and throughout October, customers can enjoy 25% off the entire range and up to 40% off WD-40 products.

A clean bike not only helps to keep your pride and joy looking its best, but it’s also crucial to protect essential components like your chain and brakes. The R&G Gleam range is packed with everything motorcyclists need to keep their machine looking like it’s just come out of the showroom, including:

Chain Cleaner

Motorcycle Degreaser

Disc Brake Cleaner

Silicone Shine

Nano Bike Wash

Waterless Bike Wash

Everyday Chain Lube

Dry Chain Lube

Wet Chain Lube

Plastic Coating

Corrosion Shield

Nano Coating

The range also includes several products to help riders keep their helmet clean, including Helmet Fresh, Anti-Fog Solution and Helmet & Visor Cleaner.

From October 1st to 31st, riders purchasing any of the R&G Gleam range will enjoy 25% off the purchase price. Customers buying three products from the Gleam range (excluding 5 Litre Waterless Bike Wash and Motorcycle Degreaser) will be able to get all three for just £15.

The savings don’t end there, though, as R&G is also offering customers 25% off its entire WD-40 range of products and an incredible 40% off the WD-40 Chain Lube and Wax & Polish products.

The savings are live now exclusively from https://www.rg-racing.com/offers/.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / info@rg-racing.com or an R&G Sales Agent.