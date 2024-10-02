Keep Your Bike Sparkling With R&G’s Autumn Ride & Shine Sale

As the weather turns wetter and colder, every rider will know the hassle of keeping their bike clean and free from dirt, grime, and water stains.
The R&G Gleam range is packed with products to keep bikes looking showroom-fresh, and throughout October, customers can enjoy 25% off the entire range and up to 40% off WD-40 products.
A clean bike not only helps to keep your pride and joy looking its best, but it’s also crucial to protect essential components like your chain and brakes. The R&G Gleam range is packed with everything motorcyclists need to keep their machine looking like it’s just come out of the showroom, including:
- Chain Cleaner
- Motorcycle Degreaser
- Disc Brake Cleaner
- Silicone Shine
- Nano Bike Wash
- Waterless Bike Wash
- Everyday Chain Lube
- Dry Chain Lube
- Wet Chain Lube
- Plastic Coating
- Corrosion Shield
- Nano Coating
The range also includes several products to help riders keep their helmet clean, including Helmet Fresh, Anti-Fog Solution and Helmet & Visor Cleaner.
From October 1st to 31st, riders purchasing any of the R&G Gleam range will enjoy 25% off the purchase price. Customers buying three products from the Gleam range (excluding 5 Litre Waterless Bike Wash and Motorcycle Degreaser) will be able to get all three for just £15.
The savings don’t end there, though, as R&G is also offering customers 25% off its entire WD-40 range of products and an incredible 40% off the WD-40 Chain Lube and Wax & Polish products.
The savings are live now exclusively from https://www.rg-racing.com/offers/.
You can stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / info@rg-racing.com or an R&G Sales Agent.