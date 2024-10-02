Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Keep Your Bike Sparkling With R&G’s Autumn Ride & Shine Sale

Industry NewsAftermarketR and G
1 min.read
Keep Your Bike Sparkling With R&g’s Autumn Ride & Shine Sale!As the weather turns wetter and colder, every rider will know the hassle of keeping their bike clean and free from dirt, grime, and water stains.

The R&G Gleam range is packed with products to keep bikes looking showroom-fresh, and throughout October, customers can enjoy 25% off the entire range and up to 40% off WD-40 products.

A clean bike not only helps to keep your pride and joy looking its best, but it’s also crucial to protect essential components like your chain and brakes. The R&G Gleam range is packed with everything motorcyclists need to keep their machine looking like it’s just come out of the showroom, including:

  • Chain Cleaner
  • Motorcycle Degreaser
  • Disc Brake Cleaner
  • Silicone Shine
  • Nano Bike Wash
  • Waterless Bike Wash
  • Everyday Chain Lube
  • Dry Chain Lube
  • Wet Chain Lube
  • Plastic Coating
  • Corrosion Shield
  • Nano Coating

Keep Your Bike Sparkling With R&g’s Autumn Ride & Shine Sale!The range also includes several products to help riders keep their helmet clean, including Helmet Fresh, Anti-Fog Solution and Helmet & Visor Cleaner.

From October 1st to 31st, riders purchasing any of the R&G Gleam range will enjoy 25% off the purchase price. Customers buying three products from the Gleam range (excluding 5 Litre Waterless Bike Wash and Motorcycle Degreaser) will be able to get all three for just £15.

The savings don’t end there, though, as R&G is also offering customers 25% off its entire WD-40 range of products and an incredible 40% off the WD-40 Chain Lube and Wax & Polish products.

The savings are live now exclusively from https://www.rg-racing.com/offers/.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / info@rg-racing.com or an R&G Sales Agent.

