2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Trans-Europe Express

Hot in the tyre tracks of the recently announced Versys 1100, Kawasaki have unveiled the new 2025 Ninja 1100SX, a true continental express as ready to tackle border crossings as it is to navigate crowded city streets.

Most obvious news for 2025 is an increase in capacity for the ever popular litre class Ninja SX raising the capacity from 1043cc to 1099cc. But there is much more to the Ninja 1100SX than that with a host of updates and refinements to maintain its place at the forefront of the supersport touring pack.

Offering increased torque across the rev range, the need to change gear lessens – even more so when ratio changes mean new longer 5th and 6th gears. Like its SX forebears, the latest iteration perfectly blends its touring and sporting abilities and this is manifested in the quick-shifter that now operates as low as 1500rpm allowing seamless changes at lower engine revolutions than before.

Rider and passenger convenience is an SX watchword so it is no surprise to see a handlebar mounted USB-C port as standard along with electronic cruise control, power modes, cornering management, K-TRC traction control and intelligent anti-lock brakes. Add an upscaled rear disc for even better stopping power and the good news is that in the face of more capacity and torque, the 2025 Ninja 1100SX offers even greater fuel efficiency. Even the tyres have been taken to a new level with the adoption of the latest Bridgestone Battlax S23 as a standard fitment.

The breaking news is that the Ninja 1100SX now comes with a sibling in the guise of an SE variant for the very first time. Boasting Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers, master cylinder and disc rotors plus steel mesh brake hoses, the SE also enjoys an Öhlins S46 rear shock absorber with remote pre-load adjustment. As a final touch, the SE model comes with heated grips as standard.

What both machines share is the ability to be connected to an updated version of Kawasaki’s unique Rideology app that allows riders to adjust aspects of their motorcycle, gather machine information via their Smartphone and also see ridden routes on their phone screen plus – for 2025 – Rideology is now voice command application ready anticipating the next generation of motorcycle and rider interactivity.

Sports or touring duties, the new Ninja 1100SX is ready to deliver from its height adjustable screen to a range of colour-coded luggage options plus a number of Edition models that can be ordered direct from any franchised Kawasaki road bike dealer. Along with an expanding range of accessories, the Ninja 1100SX marks a significant stage in the evolution of the Kawasaki sport touring concept.

The Ninja 1100SX will be arriving in dealers from December with colours and pricing below.

Ninja 1100SX – £12,249

Metallic Carbon Gray / Metallic Diablo Black

Ninja 1100SX SE – £13,999

Emerald Blazed Green / Metallic Diablo Black

Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray / Metallic Diablo Black

