Be ready for anything this autumn with the Tourstep boots from TCX

Arriving in UK dealers earlier this year, the TCX Tourstep WP is a boot that has been designed for unpredictable weather with high waterproofing capabilities.

Made from a microfibre upper and lined with a T-Dry waterproof membrane, the Tourstep WP boots offer protection from adverse weather conditions, ensuring feet stay dry and warm.

Protective reinforcements can be found on the ankle, toe and heel if the worst were to occur and TCX’s ZPlate® midsole insert provides further protection, thanks to its transverse rigidity.

There is an Ortholite® cushioning footbed for comfort and boot longevity and unlike traditional foam, the Ortholite® foam compresses less than 5% over the product’s lifetime, so the cushioning, fit and performance never change. The Tourstep WP boots also have Groundtrax® rubber soles which provide optimal grip on and off the bike – even in wet weather to offer maximum confidence.

Riders will find a protective shifter guard and reflective inserts for maximum visibility on the Tourstep WP boots and they can be fastened by a band and Velcro lace-up fastening system with a strap closure for a secure and precise fit.

The Tourstep WP boots come in black with an RRP of £149.99 and are available in sizes EU36-48.

For more information or to locate your local TCX Boots dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.