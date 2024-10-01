Trekker Lite: maximum versatility for adventures without limits

This new 35 litre GIVI case is designed to meet any challenge, with the unmistakable quality and style of a product ‘Made in Italy’.

For two wheel lovers, every route is a story and every turn is an incomparable thrill. Inspired by this passion, GIVI has designed the Trekker Lite, a new case made of plastic materials that stands out for its great versatility, as it can be used as a top case as well as a side case. This new addition to the transalpine company’s catalogue promises to accompany riders on their various adventures, offering practicality and safety at the best price.

Since its beginnings in 1978, GIVI has established itself as a world reference brand in the design and manufacturing of motorcycle accessories. Founded by Giuseppe Visenzi, a motorcycling enthusiast who made his mark in the World Championship, it has evolved with the idea of offering innovative and high quality products. With a strong commitment to technology and a deep knowledge of materials, the Italian company creates accessories which elevate the motorbike riding experience to unparalleled levels of safety and performance, such as its new Trekker Lite case.

The 35-litre Trekker Lite is made of technopolymer, ensuring exceptional durability without sacrificing lightness. Its streamlined design, with polished lines and an aesthetic finish, not only gives it a modern look, but also reduces the size of the case, making it less bulky.

This model can be used as both a side and top case, thanks to its compatibility with the MONOKEY® rack, making it an extremely versatile option for any type of journey.

The case can be optionally fitted with a Security Lock for extra security. What’s more, GIVI has placed special emphasis on resistance to adverse weather conditions. The Trekker Lite has been subjected to rigorous tests that simulate heavy rainfall, ensuring the contents remain dry even in the most severe storms.

The GIVI Trekker Lite case offers great value for money, and is available in grey or black individually for £155.50 (VAT included) or can be purchased in a pack of two for £311.00 (VAT included).

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk