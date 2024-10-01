Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Lucas Brown promoted to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

British Talent CupLatest NewsRacing
Less than 1 min.read
Lucas Brown Promoted To The Red Bull Motogp Rookies CupThe 2024 R&G British Talent Cup winner moves up as Dorna’s selected rider.

Fresh from securing the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup at Donington Park, Lucas Brown can now be announced as Dorna’s selected BTC rider to move up the Road to MotoGP™ into the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup next season.

The Brit was a consistent frontrunner throughout 2024 and took the most podiums in the field on his way to taking the title, including three victories. Now, Brown will take the next step on the Road to MotoGP™ and join the Rookies.

Congratulations and good luck, Lucas!Lucas Brown Promoted To The Red Bull Motogp Rookies Cup

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
We Push Forward: 55 years of Furygan innovation and motorcycling passion
Next article
Be ready for anything this autumn with the Tourstep boots from TCX

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Be ready for anything this autumn with the Tourstep boots from TCX

Apparel 0
Arriving in UK dealers earlier this year, the TCX...

We Push Forward: 55 years of Furygan innovation and motorcycling passion

Apparel 0
Furygan is celebrating 55 years of creating motorcycle apparel...

Suzuki offers 0% finance across multiple models this autumn

Industry News 0
Suzuki is offering 0% APR finance across multiple models...

Most Popular

Be ready for anything this autumn with the Tourstep boots from TCX

Apparel 0
Arriving in UK dealers earlier this year, the TCX...

We Push Forward: 55 years of Furygan innovation and motorcycling passion

Apparel 0
Furygan is celebrating 55 years of creating motorcycle apparel...

Suzuki offers 0% finance across multiple models this autumn

Industry News 0
Suzuki is offering 0% APR finance across multiple models...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Be Ready For Anything This Autumn With The Tourstep Boots From Tcx

Be ready for anything this autumn with the Tourstep boots from...

Frank Duggan - 0