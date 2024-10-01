Lucas Brown promoted to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

The 2024 R&G British Talent Cup winner moves up as Dorna’s selected rider.

Fresh from securing the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup at Donington Park, Lucas Brown can now be announced as Dorna’s selected BTC rider to move up the Road to MotoGP™ into the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup next season.

The Brit was a consistent frontrunner throughout 2024 and took the most podiums in the field on his way to taking the title, including three victories. Now, Brown will take the next step on the Road to MotoGP™ and join the Rookies.

Congratulations and good luck, Lucas!