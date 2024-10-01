We Push Forward: 55 years of Furygan innovation and motorcycling passion

Furygan is celebrating 55 years of creating motorcycle apparel for riders around the world, standing proud with countless memories in an exciting present.

As one of the oldest names in our industry, this five-decade celebration is marked with our slogan ‘We Move Forward’, a symbol of the spirit that is as strong now as ever to develop and innovate motorcycle apparel.

Since our founding in Nîmes in 1969 by Jacques Segura we have lived through, and pioneered, many evolving apparel trends, driven by the passion to manufacture clothing that protects riders from falls and the elements. Making riding safer, more comfortable, and the experience of the road ever-more exciting has been our mission every day since then.

In 2024 we have delivered a range of developments and progressions to help us reach more riders than ever. The Furygan influence continues to grow around the world, with distribution in over 50 countries on every continent. Our long-standing relationships with some of the best riders on the planet, including Isle of Man TT record-holder Michael Dunlop, the Suzuka 8 Hour winner and MotoGP rider Johann Zarco, World Superbike ace Andrea Locatelli, and title contenders Ivan Ortola and Yari Montella in the Moto3 and WorldSSP Championships, respectively. Working with riders of such calibre in the world’s most competitive race series highlights the steps taken to ramp up our international growth.

This year alone we have launched 60 brand-new products that represent our vision for both the present and future of motorcycle apparel, along with investment in new production machines that allow us to integrate and control new stages in our processes. Supporting this is the construction of a new logistics warehouse which will allow us to quadruple our stock capability, matched with new logistics software and hardware to match our ambitions. The ongoing development of our UK subsidiary is synced with a new logistic partnership, helping to make us faster and more efficient in providing an ever-improved customer service.

While we remain a proudly independent and family-run business, it is with great thanks to invaluable technical and commercial partners at our side that we have been able to push apparel design further and further for the past 55 years. Our R&D facility, the Motion Lab, has led us in pioneering motorcycle equipment and certification through cooperation with our partners D3O®, Kevlar®, In&motion®, PrimaLoft®, Thindown® and 37.5®.

From heated gloves to airbags, innovative protection and technical materials, it is also through our partnerships that the Furygan range remains so forward-looking and appealing. In an increasingly digital world, we are stepping up efforts to produce photo and video content that showcase these leading products, engaging more riders and bringing them into the Furygan world.

Now leading the company his father started in 1969, David Segura reflected on the Furygan past, present and future:

David Segura, CEO

“Our culture at Furygan has been shaped by our roots and values, and it enables us to pool our energies and resources as a company to negotiate every corner brilliantly. We have witnessed and been part of the rise of textile and leather motorcycle apparel and its progression, expanding our knowledge to stay at the cutting edge and beyond as a pioneer.

Technical challenges of manufacturing and productivity are natural, and our factory in Nîmes continues to upgrade with innovative technologies like laser marking and cutting, eco-friendly leather printing and automated cutting tables to optimise our processes to be even more competitive and efficient with ever-higher expectations.

In this age of artificial intelligence, the future of Furygan also remains resolutely human. I wish to thank the men and women who have made and will continue to make Furygan products for sharing the Furygan vision and high standards on a daily basis. It is their energy, their ideas and determination that fuels our brand today.

I also say a big thank you to our partners, who have helped us innovate and create as we push boundaries and lead in the development of products that have protected so many years riders around the world and enabling them to enjoy what we all love so much; riding motorcycles.

As we celebrate our 55th anniversary I look forward to continue pushing forward together, making every journey and new adventure more exciting and more memorable than the last.”

