Style, performance and practicality updates for the Honda NT1100

Industry NewsManufacturersHonda
2 min.read

Introduced for 2022 model year, the NT1100 offers a timeless combination of desirable performance, engaging handling and long-range comfort, with a raft of the latest technologies and a sleek take on classical tourer style.

This combination has proved immensely popular across Europe, gaining the NT1100 the number one spot in the touring category in 2023.

For 25YM, the NT1100’s styling has been updated and refined to deliver both a sharper silhouette and efficient aerodynamic performance around a riding position that remains tailored for touring. The aesthetic changes are crowned by dual headlights that feature unique new Daytime Running Lights complete with subtly integrated indicators for a supremely sophisticated frontal signature – and improved visibility.

All-round performance receives a substantial boost thanks to changes to the 1,084cc parallel twin cylinder engine. The new tuning – via intake, combustion and exhaust revisions – produces 7% more low- and mid-range torque, while keeping peak power. The engine’s efficiency allows a 400km range from the 20L fuel tank.

True to its ‘New Touring’ brief, both comfort and practicality are boosted for 2025. Reprofiled upper and lower wind deflectors work in unison for even better weather protection; a revised, longer front mudguard contributes to the same cause. The adjustable screen can now be operated one-handed by the rider from a seated position, whilst the larger, redesigned seat offers increased support comfort for the long haul. The standard-fit panniers have also been redesigned, increasing in volume to hold a full-face helmet each.Style, Performance And Practicality Updates For The Honda Nt1100

Operation of the electronic rider aids is now improved by the inclusion of a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for more precise control not only of the three-level Honda Selectable Torque Control but also three-level Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS, and Rear Lift Control. It’s also involved in riding mode management, of which there are three defaults: ‘Urban’, ‘Rain’, and ‘Tour’. Individual customisation of all parameters is also possible in ‘User’ mode.

Further elevation of the touring experience is provided by the new option of Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa-EERA™) suspension. Offered alongside the standard Showa suspension version, the advanced Showa-EERA™ offers real-time optimisation of damping in all riding conditions, as well as the ability to adjust rear spring preload on the move.

A final touch for improved comfort comes in the shape of revisions to Honda’s proven six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which has been redeveloped to improve low-speed feel and is now linked to the IMU for intuitive gear shifting while cornering.

The full range of equipment is as impressive as ever: a full colour 6.5-inch TFT touch screen provides customisable displays and offers Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® smartphone connectivity; cruise control, upgraded heated grips, ACC and USB charging sockets, self-cancelling indicators, Emergency Stop Signals (ESS) and a centre stand are all also standard fit.Style, Performance And Practicality Updates For The Honda Nt1100

The 25YM NT1100 and NT1100 Electronic Suspension will be available in the following three new colour options:

  • Mat Warm Ash Metallic
  • Gunmetal Black Metallic
  • Pearl Hawkseye Blue

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

