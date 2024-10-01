Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Vanucci introduces the new VAJ-5 all-weather motorcycle touring jacket

Industry NewsApparel
2 min.read
Vanucci Introduces The New Vaj-5 All-weather Motorcycle Touring JacketThe VAJ-5 is Vanucci’s new flagship, high-quality textile touring motorcycle jacket designed to be the perfect companion in every condition, complete with excellent durability, safety and comfort features.

The new VAJ-5 is a now available in the UK exclusively online at Louis Moto – Europe’s number one motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

Combining innovative materials with the latest advancements in protective kit, the Vanucci VAJ-5 strikes a perfect balance between form and function. Whether it’s a long road trip, a daily commute, or a spirited ride through winding backroads, the VAJ-5 jacket provides superior protection, comfort, durability and style without compromise.

The VAJ-5 is CE AA certified, and provides outstanding durability and resistance to wear and tear thanks to its sturdy outer textile material. It is also lightweight and flexible, providing riders with comfort and confidence that the jacket will stand up to years of hard use. The jacket is also equipped with SympaTex® membrane technology, offering 100% windproof and waterproof protection in adverse weather conditions.

Vanucci’s VAJ-5 also comes with a detachable thermal lining, making it ideal for year-round use, whether being used during cold winter temperatures or through the heat of summer, the jacket adapts to riders’ needs. Its high breathability also delivers optimal moisture management during warm weather riding for increased comfort.Vanucci Introduces The New Vaj-5 All-weather Motorcycle Touring Jacket

Vanucci has engineered the VAJ-5 jacket to provide excellent protection, ensuring safety is never compromised. The jacket features CE Level 2 armour on the shoulders and elbows, providing riders with high levels of impact resistance in vulnerable areas. Additionally, it comes with a pocket for an optional back protector, allowing riders to further customise their safety setup. Reflective elements are strategically placed to enhance visibility in low-light conditions, helping riders remain seen when visibility is low.

The jacket’s ergonomically designed sleeves with accordion stretch panels means that even in a tucked riding position, the jacket moves naturally with the rider. Ample ventilation options, including adjustable air inlets on the chest and arms, ensure that the rider remains cool and comfortable in various climates. The VAJ-5 also features multiple adjustment points on the sleeves, waist, and hips to ensure a snug fit, minimising wind flapping at high speeds while allowing full freedom of movement.

With motorcyclists’ needs in mind, the VAJ-5 also offers numerous practical storage options. The jacket includes four waterproof and secure pockets, ideal for safely carrying essential items such as smartphones, wallets, documents and keys. These pockets are easily accessible, even while wearing gloves, adding to the jacket’s rider-friendly design.Vanucci Introduces The New Vaj-5 All-weather Motorcycle Touring Jacket

The Vanucci VAJ-5 motorcycle jacket is available in UK sizes S-6XL in both male and female fits, priced from £417.00*. UK customers can buy the latest Vanucci motorcycle kit now via Louis Moto’s website, www.louis-moto.co.uk.

For UK motorcyclists shopping online with Louis Moto and its exclusive brands, including Vanucci, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered. This means riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.00.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Style, performance and practicality updates for the Honda NT1100
Next article
Suzuki offers 0% finance across multiple models this autumn

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Be ready for anything this autumn with the Tourstep boots from TCX

Apparel 0
Arriving in UK dealers earlier this year, the TCX...

Lucas Brown promoted to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

British Talent Cup 0
The 2024 R&G British Talent Cup winner moves up...

We Push Forward: 55 years of Furygan innovation and motorcycling passion

Apparel 0
Furygan is celebrating 55 years of creating motorcycle apparel...

Most Popular

Be ready for anything this autumn with the Tourstep boots from TCX

Apparel 0
Arriving in UK dealers earlier this year, the TCX...

Lucas Brown promoted to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

British Talent Cup 0
The 2024 R&G British Talent Cup winner moves up...

We Push Forward: 55 years of Furygan innovation and motorcycling passion

Apparel 0
Furygan is celebrating 55 years of creating motorcycle apparel...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Be Ready For Anything This Autumn With The Tourstep Boots From Tcx

Be ready for anything this autumn with the Tourstep boots from...

Frank Duggan - 0