Vanucci introduces the new VAJ-5 all-weather motorcycle touring jacket

The VAJ-5 is Vanucci’s new flagship, high-quality textile touring motorcycle jacket designed to be the perfect companion in every condition, complete with excellent durability, safety and comfort features.

The new VAJ-5 is a now available in the UK exclusively online at Louis Moto – Europe’s number one motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

Combining innovative materials with the latest advancements in protective kit, the Vanucci VAJ-5 strikes a perfect balance between form and function. Whether it’s a long road trip, a daily commute, or a spirited ride through winding backroads, the VAJ-5 jacket provides superior protection, comfort, durability and style without compromise.

The VAJ-5 is CE AA certified, and provides outstanding durability and resistance to wear and tear thanks to its sturdy outer textile material. It is also lightweight and flexible, providing riders with comfort and confidence that the jacket will stand up to years of hard use. The jacket is also equipped with SympaTex® membrane technology, offering 100% windproof and waterproof protection in adverse weather conditions.

Vanucci’s VAJ-5 also comes with a detachable thermal lining, making it ideal for year-round use, whether being used during cold winter temperatures or through the heat of summer, the jacket adapts to riders’ needs. Its high breathability also delivers optimal moisture management during warm weather riding for increased comfort.

Vanucci has engineered the VAJ-5 jacket to provide excellent protection, ensuring safety is never compromised. The jacket features CE Level 2 armour on the shoulders and elbows, providing riders with high levels of impact resistance in vulnerable areas. Additionally, it comes with a pocket for an optional back protector, allowing riders to further customise their safety setup. Reflective elements are strategically placed to enhance visibility in low-light conditions, helping riders remain seen when visibility is low.

The jacket’s ergonomically designed sleeves with accordion stretch panels means that even in a tucked riding position, the jacket moves naturally with the rider. Ample ventilation options, including adjustable air inlets on the chest and arms, ensure that the rider remains cool and comfortable in various climates. The VAJ-5 also features multiple adjustment points on the sleeves, waist, and hips to ensure a snug fit, minimising wind flapping at high speeds while allowing full freedom of movement.

With motorcyclists’ needs in mind, the VAJ-5 also offers numerous practical storage options. The jacket includes four waterproof and secure pockets, ideal for safely carrying essential items such as smartphones, wallets, documents and keys. These pockets are easily accessible, even while wearing gloves, adding to the jacket’s rider-friendly design.

The Vanucci VAJ-5 motorcycle jacket is available in UK sizes S-6XL in both male and female fits, priced from £417.00*. UK customers can buy the latest Vanucci motorcycle kit now via Louis Moto’s website, www.louis-moto.co.uk.

For UK motorcyclists shopping online with Louis Moto and its exclusive brands, including Vanucci, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered. This means riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.00.