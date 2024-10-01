Dunlop launches SportSmart mk4 as latest premium hypersport tyre

New road-focused hypersport tyre offers huge improvement in precision, feedback and wet grip so riders can master the turns

Dunlop has revealed its latest road-focused hypersport tyre, SportSmart mk4, featuring improvements to build on its predecessor’s high level of dynamic road performance for a wide variety of sports bikes.

Replacing the highly popular SportSmart Mk3 in the range, which was launched in 2019, the new SportSmart mk4 represents a substantial improvement thanks to relentless continuous development of every component in the tire. Designed for use predominantly on roads, SportSmart mk4 sits in the range alongside the road/track focused SportSmart TT.

New compound delivers improved wet weather performance

Like its predecessor, SportSmart mk4 features Dunlop’s MultiTread compound on the rear tyre, which combines a stronger centre compound, and softer shoulder compounds to deliver the best combination of durability and cornering performance. The front tyre has the same compound blend as the rear tyres shoulder across its whole tread width, offering the same reassuring behaviour and feedback regardless of lean angle.

The new tyres compound enables dramatically improved wet weather performance with a 20% gain in traction on low grip surfaces and an 18% improvement on medium grip surfaces, along with improved dry weather traction1. The new MultiTread compound features a new polymer blend and the latest high surface area silica, wet and dry grip resins and ‘Fine Carbon’ technology. Together, these help to reduce warm-up time and gain grip and traction on colder days as well as reduce rolling resistance to improve mileage.

“From the start we knew we were asking a lot from our development team,” explains Roberto Finetti, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe. “Even today the predecessor tyres performance level is still very high, but we wanted to make a mark and for the new tyre to stand out in the fiercely competitive premium hypersport segment. We were delighted that the team not only reached the target but, in fact, moved the goalposts, especially with the improvements in wet weather performance. The result is a hypersport tyre that allows sports bike riders of all abilities to master the turns.”

Race-winning technology gives a more precise and rewarding ride

Dunlop’s extensive experience in top level superbike and supersport racing is the inspiration for much of the technology used in its premium hypersport range and SportSmart mk4 is the latest tyre to benefit from race-proven innovations.

These developments include Dynamic Front Formula on the front tyre, which helps to obtain the perfect balance between reduced steering effort, grip, stability and feel for the right match between both tyres, and Carcass Tension Control System to tune the casing tension and optimise the footprint to get the most out of the tread compound.

As a result, SportSmart mk4 gives riders an easy turn-in, low-effort direction changes, excellent steering precision and neutral behaviour in corners. Rider comfort is improved for a more enjoyable and precise ride on bumpy or poorly maintained roads.

Dunlop has used finite element analysis (FEA) to develop the distinctive new tread pattern, which is based on those of SportSmart Mk3 and TT but modified to match the new construction and compound properties. These elements work together to obtain the ideal footprint and carcass rigidity in order to reach the desired handling and feeling, as well as a consistent wear and fast warm-up.

“Feedback from test riders indicates a near absence of stand-up when braking at lean, and that the tyres are impervious to load changes in general,” explains Dmitri Talboom, Product Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe. “This is an indication of the improvements our R&D team has made in all aspects of the tyres performance to give sports bike riders of all abilities a rewarding experience. The most demanding riders will value the incredible level of performance, especially in colder or wet conditions, while other riders will notice the precision, ease of turn-in and added comfort to make their rides more enjoyable.”

SportSmart mk4 sits in Dunlop’s premium hypersport range alongside SportSmart TT (50/50 road/track use), D212 GP Racer (for track days) and GP Pro D213 (a race tire for championships that mandate road-legal tires). The existing SportSmart Mk3 will be maintained in a limited number of sizes.

(1) Compared to Dunlop SportSmart Mk3 in 120/70ZR17 front and 180/55ZR17 rear.

Sizes available at launch

120/70ZR17 (58W)

160/60ZR17 (69W)

180/55ZR17 (73W)

190/50ZR17 (73W)

190/55ZR17 (75W)

200/55ZR17 (78W)