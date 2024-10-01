“Pressure To Rise” Ready For Debut Featuring Beaubier, Fong And Yaakov Up Close And Personal

Season Four Of The Popular MotoAmerica Docu-Series Set To Begin On October 3.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is proud to announce that its award-nominated docu-series “Pressure To Rise” will debut its new season on Thursday, October 3 with an exciting new format that takes viewers behind the scenes and away from the racetrack in 12 episodes.

The fourth season of “Pressure To Rise” will feature a different look than the previous seasons. While the first three seasons focused solely on the MotoAmerica Superbike class, season four will feature three riders – Cameron Beaubier, Bobby Fong and Kayla Yaakov – and three classes, Steel Commander Superbike, Mission King Of The Baggers and Supersport.

“The previous format was great, and we all loved it, but it really was only an in-depth weekend recap for Superbike only,” said Steve Radley, the man behind “Pressure To Rise.” “The core audience that watched the show was mostly, if not all, race fans. We wanted to try and grow the audience by making it more personal. The new format is now spread out to three classes and condensed down to three specific riders, all at different places in their careers. We spend time with them at home and on the road to see what makes them tick come race weekend.”

“Pressure To Rise” can be seen on MotoAmerica Live+, YouTube, and the MTRSPT1 network.

“Pressure To Rise” continues to improve,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “The show provides an engaging behind-the-scenes look at our riders as they prepare for and compete in the MotoAmerica series. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the sport, it does an excellent job of introducing the riders as more than just athletes. You get to know them on a personal level – their stories, challenges, and what drives them – helping to create a deeper connection between the riders and the audience.”

To view the season-four trailer and episode one premiere of “Pressure To Rise,” click HERE