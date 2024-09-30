Legendary Bikes And Racing History On Display At The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show

MOTORCYCLE enthusiasts are in for a treat at this year’s Stafford Bike Show, taking place on October 12-13, featuring an exceptional collection of classic bikes and a unique reunion of legendary racing machines.

This two-day event promises to be a must-attend for riders, collectors, and fans of motorcycling history.

Among the notable bikes on display will be the Honda NS400R, a lightweight sportbike known for its compact design and responsive handling, the dual-sport Honda XL250R, ideal for both on-road and off-road adventures, the timeless Suzuki B120P, loved for its reliability and simplicity, and the stunning Yamaha RD500LC, an iconic 1980s racing machine that captured the hearts of speed lovers everywhere.

But that’s not all—race fans will be thrilled to see the Carl Fogarty and Frankie Chili race bikes reunited for the first time in years. The Ducati 916 and Ducati 998.5, which carried these two superbike legends to some of their greatest triumphs, will take centre stage. Carl Fogarty, a four-time World Superbike Champion, and Frankie Chili, with 17 World Superbike victories, are sure to reignite memories of their fierce rivalry on the track.

In addition to these iconic displays, visitors can explore vibrant trade stands, enjoy live entertainment, and soak up the electric atmosphere that The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show sponsored by Carole Nash is known for. Whether you’re a fan of vintage motorcycles or the high-adrenaline world of racing, this event has something for everyone.