Andrea Dovizioso Takes on Yamaha Factory Racing Roles as Test Rider and Rider Performance Advisor for 2025-2027.

With a renewed focus on development and rider-engineer synergy, Yamaha Factory Racing strengthens its MotoGP programme by appointing Andrea Dovizioso as Test Rider and Rider Performance Advisor through 2027.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that Andrea Dovizioso has signed a three-year agreement with Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP, taking on the dual roles of Test Rider and Rider Performance Advisor up to 2027.

The Italian MotoGP Hall of Famer will play a key role in accelerating the development of Yamaha’s MotoGP machine and enhancing the communication flow between Yamaha’s four MotoGP riders and its engineering team.

Known for his extraordinary riding talent and technical precision, Dovizioso has previously contributed to Yamaha’s MotoGP efforts and is widely recognized for his clarity in providing detailed and actionable feedback. Advertisement

In his Test Rider capacity, Dovizioso will participate in private testing sessions outside of the Grand Prix calendar, directly contributing to Yamaha’s prototype development.

Additionally, he will take on the newly created role of Rider Performance Advisor, designed to strengthen communication channels between riders and engineers by supporting Yamaha’s full-time MotoGP roster in analysing and conveying performance data.

PAOLO PAVESIO

Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

“Andrea and Yamaha have shared a strong partnership for many years now, and we are delighted to announce that he is staying with Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP for three more.

“Dovi is not only a MotoGP legend with superb riding skills, but he also possesses technical knowledge and can effectively give feedback to the engineers. This makes him an ideal test rider, for sure, but we saw the opportunity to make further use of his talents within Yamaha’s MotoGP Project.

“Besides him signing on as Test Rider, which we believe is instrumental to our MotoGP bike development programme, we’re also excited to see him take on the new role of Rider Performance Advisor. This will allow Yamaha to successfully gather crucial data and efficiently share insights between all four Yamaha MotoGP riders and the Yamaha engineers.”

ANDREA DOVIZIOSO

Test Rider & Riders Performance Advisor

“I’m really happy to officially announce this new connection with Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. I know it represents an important step in a relationship built on mutual trust and respect.

“I feel completely comfortable in the role we’ve defined together with Yamaha, aimed at maximising my contribution to this important project. In both capacities, as Test Rider and Rider Performance Advisor, I see myself as a key link between the various players involved in the development process.

“My goal will be to create strong synergy between riders, team, and crew, drawing on my experience both on track and inside the garage.

“We’re well aware that this journey will be shaped by many small details that need attention, but we also have a clear vision of the result we want to achieve, and we know the level of dedication required to get there.”

©Words/Images above are from an official press release posted courtesy of the team

