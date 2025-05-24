Record-breaking entry for EWC 8 Hours of Spa Motos

The FIM Endurance World Championship continues to go from strength to strength with a record-breaking entry for next month’s 8 Hours of Spa Motos, round two of international motorcycle racing’s ultimate test of rider and machine.

Forty-four teams – including double the number of FIM Endurance World Trophy squads – have signed up for Belgium’s EWC counter from 6-7 June, the highest amount set to race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps since the championship returned to the iconic Belgian venue in 2022 for what was then a 24-hour contest.

Forty of the permanent EWC teams for 2025 are set to compete with four race-by-race registrations also received to underline the growing appeal of the EWC, which is in its 11th season under the promotional and organisational expertise of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.

The new-for-2025 FIM Endurance World Trophy, for Dunlop-equipped production machinery, welcomes two new entrants for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos, PRD Team CL Racing and Flying Buffs M3 Racing, plus Motoain Racing Team, which has switched from Formula EWC to the championship’s entry-level category.

JO Racing is a new addition to the Formula EWC category ranks, while Champion-MRP-Tecmas and Wójcik Racing Team return to chase success in the Superstock-based, Dunlop-supplied FIM Endurance World Cup.

YART’S SPA EWC VICTORY DEFENCE IS GO!

Winner of the 24H SPA EWC Motos in 2023 and the inaugural 8 Hours of Spa Motos in 2024 following the event’s switch to a sprint-style race, Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team is going for a Spa hat-trick and back-to-back EWC triumphs following its victory in the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans last month.

APRILIA-POWERED CALIA TARGETS AN ARDENNES DOUBLE

Having formed part of the Aprilia-powered Team Aviobike by M2 Revo alliance to win the Superstock section of the 8 Hours of Spa Motos in 2024, Kevin Calia is bidding for a repeat victory with the Revo-M2 team and its Aprilia RSV4.

BELGIUM’S BEST: HOME HOPEFULS CHALLENGE FOR EWC GLORY

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 will fly the Belgian flag in the 8 Hours of Spa Motos. Meanwhile, home riders Loris Cresson and Luca De Vleeschauwer will race for Maxxess by BMRT3D Pirelli Motul and Pitlane Endurance respectively. Arnaud Dekimpe and David Drieghe, regulars in the 6 Heures Moto de Spa-Francorchamps, form part of the PRD Team CL Racing and Infiniteam FLAM Racing line-ups.

EWC 8 HOURS OF SPA MOTOS TEAM LINE-UP (details correct at time of publication but subject to change):

FIM ENDURANCE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (FORMULA EWC)

1 Yoshimura SERT Motul / Suzuki

4 Tati Team AVA6 Racing / Honda

5 F.C.C. TSR Honda France / Honda

6 ERC Endurance #6 / BMW

7 YART – Yamaha / Yamaha

8 Team Bolliger Switzerland #8 / Kawasaki

11 Kawasaki Webike Trickstar / Kawasaki

14 Maco Racing Team / Yamaha

24 Maxxess by BMRT3D / Kawasaki

37 BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team / BMW

53 Mana-Au Competition / Honda

65 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 / Yamaha

77 Wójcik Racing Team EWC 77 / Honda

90 Team LRP Poland / BMW

99 ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 / Yamaha

294 JO Racing Team / Kawasaki

FIM ENDURANCE WORLD CUP (SUPERSTOCK)

9 Champion-MRP-Tecmas / BMW

10 Infini Team FLAM Racing / Yamaha

18 Team18 Pompiers Igol CMS Motostore / Yamaha

22 Team 202 / Yamaha

25 Team Étoile / BMW

27 TRT27 AZ Moto / Honda

33 Team 33 Louit April Moto / Kawasaki

34 JMA Racing Action Bike / Suzuki

36 3ART Best of Bike / Yamaha

41 Dafy-RAC 41-Honda / Honda

44 Honda No Limits / Honda

49 Revo-M2 / Aprilia

55 National Motos Honda FMA / Honda

72 Junior Team Le Mans Sud Suzuki / Suzuki

82 Uniserv Moto82 Team / Kawasaki

85 Team Racing 85 / Kawasaki

86 Pitlane Endurance #86 / Yamaha

111 Aviobike WRS / Ducati

119 Slider Endurance / Honda

241 AG Racing Team / Honda

713 Hungarian Endurance Racing Team by Moto-Jungle / BMW

777 Wójcik Racing Team EWC 777 / Honda

FIM ENDURANCE WORLD TROPHY (PRODUCTION)

13 Flying Buffs M3 Racing / BMW

42 Green Team 42 Lycée Sainte Claire / Kawasaki

96 Motoain Racing Team / Yamaha

185 PRD Team CL Racing / Kawasaki

199 Artec #199 / Kawasaki

222 Team Super Moto Racing / Yamaha

EWC 8 Hours of Spa Motos team line-up in numbers:

44 entries

16 Formula EWC

23 in Superstock

6 in Production

Previous Spa EWC entry list numbers:

2022 (24H SPA EWC Motos): 38

2023 (24H SPA EWC Motos): 36

2024 (8 Hours of Spa Motos): 37

ALL THE ACTION IN TWO DAYS

The second 8 Hours of Spa Motos takes place from 6-7 June. Free Practice is up first from 09h00-11h00 CET on Friday 6 June followed by First Qualifying from 13h35 and Second Qualifying from 16h25. After a 30-minute Warm-up from 09h00 on Saturday 7 June, the build-up to the 8 Hours of Spa Motos begins with the race due to get under way at 12h30 live on television and online around the world. Tickets remain on sale for the ever-spectacular event with more information available HERE.

