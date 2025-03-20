The Stradale Leather Jacket combines cutting-edge technology with premium materials to deliver unmatched performance and safety.

Constructed from tough yet supple 1.3mm abrasion-resistant cowhide leather, it offers maximum durability without compromising flexibility. Accordion stretch panels in key zones ensure a perfect fit and unrestricted movement, making it ideal for any riding condition.

For all-day comfort, the jacket features a soft-touch polyester mesh lining and AVS fixed ventilation, keeping you cool and comfortable on the road. A 3D mesh speed hump enhances aerodynamics and provides an added layer of safety at high speeds.

The jacket is fortified with hard cup protection in critical areas and D3O® L1 armour at the shoulders and elbows (upgradable to L2) for advanced impact resistance. Riders can upgrade their safety with optional D3O® L1 or L2 chest and back protectors for comprehensive coverage. Integrated sliders on the shoulders are made from top-grade, high-strength plastic, providing superior durability and abrasion resistance. Additionally, the jacket is Tech-Air prepared, seamlessly integrating with advanced airbag systems for ultimate rider protection.

Designed for riders who demand top-tier performance, safety, and style, the Stradale Leather Jacket delivers on all fronts.

Available in sizes UK 36-48 in a choice of three colourways – Black, Black/White and Black/Red, the Stradale Leather Jacket has an RRP of £299.99.

Visit www.nevis.uk.com to find your nearest UK-approved Richa stockist.

