Augusto Fernandez to Debut with Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP at the GP of the Americas, Replacing Injured Miguel Oliveira.

Following an injury to his left sternoclavicular joint sustained in a crash during the Sprint Race at the Argentina GP, Miguel Oliveira will be forced to miss the third round of the MotoGP World Championship, scheduled for next week at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Replacing him will be Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Rider Augusto Fernandez.

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira will not take part in the GP of the Americas, set for the weekend of March 30 in Austin, Texas, due to the injury he suffered in a crash caused by another rider on lap 5 of the Sprint Race on Saturday at the Argentina GP.

Initial medical examinations at the circuit‘s medical center in Termas de Rio Hondo ruled out fractures but confirmed a significant sternoclavicular contusion and a large hematoma. Forced to miss the GP, Miguel returned to Portugal on Sunday for further medical assessments, which revealed a dislocation of the sternoclavicular joint along with ligament involvement.

In the coming days, Oliveira will undergo additional examinations to monitor his progress. Advertisement

Stepping in for Miguel at the GP of the Americas and representing Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP aboard the YZR-M1 will be 27-year-old Madrid native and 2022 Moto2 World Champion, Augusto Fernandez, who is serving as a Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Rider this season.

The entire Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team wishes Miguel a full and speedy recovery and warmly welcomes Augusto to the team.

GINO BORSOI

Team Director, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

“I am really sorry for the injury Miguel has suffered, especially at a time in the season when he was gaining more and more confidence with his YZR-M1 and the team. Unfortunately, luck hasn‘t been much on his side in recent years, but knowing him, I am sure he will react like the true fighter he is and come back strong and motivated as before. The most important thing right now is that he receives the best possible treatment and can return to the track as soon as possible. As for Augusto, welcome to our team! Despite the short notice, I am confident that we will be able to do a great job together, with the entire Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team ready to support him at all times.”

MIGUEL OLIVEIRA

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Rider

“First of all, I want to thank the team and the doctors who treated me. After returning home, I had an MRI that detected a dislocation of the sternoclavicular joint with ligament rupture. Obviously, we discussed the fastest recovery options, and it was decided to keep the arm immobilised for some time. The time of return is unpredictable because we have to await my body’s biological response. We will evaluate every week how the situation is. We are working on returning to the track as soon as possible, but above that we will focus on my recovery and getting back to 100% fitness.”

AUGUSTO FERNÁNDEZ

Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Rider

“First of all, I want to send Miguel my best wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope he can be back soon. I also want to thank Yamaha and Pramac for this opportunity. Austin is an awesome track, and I can‘t wait to be back riding the M1. I am really looking forward to starting the race weekend.”

©Words/Images above are from an official press release posted courtesy of the team