Indian Motorcycle has confirmed dates for the Official 2025 Indian Motorcycle Riders UK National Rally, which roars into action from August 8-10.
The rally promises a weekend packed with adrenaline and celebrations all set against the picturesque backdrop of Cornwall’s coastline.
This much-anticipated event brings together Indian Motorcycle owners from across the UK and beyond for a truly unforgettable experience, with riders from across Europe encouraged to make the journey to make new friends and memories in the UK this summer.
After the success of the 2024 event, the IMR National rally returns to the Harbour Brewing Co., generously supported by the team at Indian Motorcycle South West and Thor Riders IMRG, who are celebrating their 10th Anniversary during the event.
2025 Indian Motorcycle UK National Rally
– A Warm Welcome: Every ticket holder will receive a goody bag on arrival filled with surprises to kick off the rally in style
– Live Entertainment: Four live bands and a variety of other entertainment will keep the energy high throughout the weekend
– Local Flavours: Delicious offerings from street food stalls showcasing Cornwall’s best local cuisine
– Charity Raffle: A charity raffle provides a chance to win exciting prizes while supporting a good cause
– Epic Ride-Out: Saturday, August 9 will see the largest ride-out of Indian Motorcycles in the UK
– Demo Rides: The latest 2025 Indian Motorcycle models will be available for demo rides throughout the weekend
More information & Ticketing
For more details about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit
