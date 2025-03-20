The rally promises a weekend packed with adrenaline and celebrations all set against the picturesque backdrop of Cornwall’s coastline.

This much-anticipated event brings together Indian Motorcycle owners from across the UK and beyond for a truly unforgettable experience, with riders from across Europe encouraged to make the journey to make new friends and memories in the UK this summer.

After the success of the 2024 event, the IMR National rally returns to the Harbour Brewing Co., generously supported by the team at Indian Motorcycle South West and Thor Riders IMRG, who are celebrating their 10th Anniversary during the event.