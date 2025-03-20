Stradale Glove Range

Stradale Gloves

The Stradale gloves are expertly crafted, combining durability, comfort, and advanced safety features. Made from premium bovine leather with a goat leather palm, these gloves provide excellent grip, flexibility, and abrasion resistance, ensuring a confident grip on the handlebars.

For enhanced protection, the gloves are fully lined with Kevlar, extending coverage all the way to the fingertips.

A hard wrist cuff adds robust impact defence, while the innovative finger bridge minimizes the risk of injury during high-speed rides. Integrated D3O® protection ensures top-tier shock absorption without compromising mobility.

Lightweight yet secure, the Stradale gloves are your ideal companion for summer adventures, offering unbeatable performance and peace of mind on every journey. Advertisement

Available in sizes S-4XL in three colourway options – Black, Black/White and Black/White/Red – the Stradale Gloves have an RRP of £99.99.

Stradale Stealth Gloves

The Stradale Stealth gloves are the perfect balance of style, comfort, and safety. Constructed with a premium cow leather outer shell, these gloves deliver exceptional durability and a sleek, refined look.

Riders are safeguarded by a robust TPU knuckle protector and a palm slider, offering superior protection during impact. The neoprene finish ensures a comfortable, irritation-free fit, making these gloves ideal for long rides. Integrated D3O® protection enhances impact absorption without compromising flexibility or control.

With their minimalist design and advanced features, the Stradale Stealth gloves are your go-to choice for confident and stylish summer riding.

Choose between Black, Black/White and Black/White/Red in sizes S-4XL, the Stradale Stealth gloves have an RRP of £79.99.

Stradale Summer Gloves

The Stradale Summer gloves are designed to keep you cool and secure during warm-weather rides. Featuring a fully ventilated outer shell, these gloves ensure optimal airflow, keeping your hands comfortable even on the hottest days.

Safety is paramount with a durable TPU knuckle protector and a palm slider for added defence during impact. The neoprene finish enhances comfort by providing a snug, irritation-free fit. Integrated D3O® protection offers advanced shock absorption while maintaining flexibility and freedom of movement.

Perfectly blending breathability, protection, and comfort, the Stradale Summer gloves are the ideal choice for riders who demand performance in every detail.

Available in three colour options – Black, Black/White and Black/White/Red – and in sizes S-4XL, the Stradale Summer Gloves have an RRP of £64.99.

